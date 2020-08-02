The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Peace Now asks Gantz, Ashkenazi to halt east Jerusalem Givat Hamatos homes

“This is a destructive plan that, if implemented, will fatally block the possibility of creating territorial contiguity between east Jerusalem and Bethlehem,” Peace Now wrote in a letter.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 21:48
A signpost in the Givat Hamatos section of east Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
A signpost in the Givat Hamatos section of east Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Peace Now on Sunday urged Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenzi to halt the controversial east Jerusalem Jewish housing project before it destroyed any possibility of a two-state resolution to the conflict.
“This is a destructive plan that, if implemented, will fatally block the possibility of creating territorial contiguity between east Jerusalem and Bethlehem,” Peace Now wrote in a letter to the two top Blue and White politicians. The left-wing NGO added that the plan would stop “any possibility of achieving peace.”
The tender for 1,077 new homes was published in February, but the details necessary for project submissions have yet to be posted on the Lands Authority website.
Initially, the tender was slated to be opened from May 3 to June 20. That date, however, was pushed back to Sunday, August 2 until September 7.
According to Peace Now, as of Sunday evening, no such details had been posted on the Lands Authority site.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promoted the project during the last election as an essential component of a united Jerusalem.
The Palestinians are opposed to all Jewish housing projects such as this one, which is located over the pre-1967 lines in Jerusalem. They regard east Jerusalem as the future Palestinian capital even though Israel formally annexed that territory in 1980.
But the Givat HaMatos project is viewed as particularly problematic because it is located near the Jewish Har Homa neighborhood in an area that borders Jerusalem and the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem, thereby helping cut off easy contiguity between Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
Last week, 15 European countries and the European Union issued a formal diplomatic complaint against the Givat HaMatos project and a second controversial project, known as E1.
The countries signed on the complaint are: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden.
The E1 project calls for the construction of 3,412 homes in an unbuilt area of the West Bank Ma’aleh Adumim settlement near Jerusalem.
That E1 project is advancing through the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, where the objection period is slated to end on August 18. Palestinians hold that this project also harms contiguity of their future state, thereby making it unviable.
According to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, both the Givat Hamatos project and the E1 project are in territory designated for sovereign Israel.
Peace Now and the Palestinians hold that both those areas will be part of a future Palestinian state, base on the pre-1967 lines.
PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi said on Saturday that the European objection was not enough and that concrete action must be taken.
“Rhetorical opposition has not deterred Israel. In fact, Israel is emboldened to escalate its criminal actions precisely because it is confident that opposition will not move from the verbal to the practical,” Ashrawi said.
“If implemented, these Israeli plans would completely sever occupied Jerusalem from its natural Palestinian surrounding and cut the occupied West Bank in half,” she added.
“While the international community is concerned with the "possibility" of annexation, Israel is implementing its annexation scheme on the ground without any deterrence,” Ashrawi said.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Palestinians Peace Now israel settlement construction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by