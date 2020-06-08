The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Police detain Fatah activists for 'illegal' activities in Jerusalem

Palestinian sources said the latest crackdown came after Israeli authorities issued orders banning more than 20 east Jerusalem residents from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 8, 2020 17:10
Israeli security forces guard as Palestinians protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank, near Tulkarm, in the West Bank on June 5, 2020. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces on Monday detained 25 activists belonging to the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction in Jerusalem on suspicion of carrying out activities on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and its security forces in the city.
The activists are suspected of acting in violation of the Law for the Implementation of the Agreement on the Gaza Strip and Jericho Area – Restriction on Activity – 1994, which prohibits the PA from carrying out political, governmental or similar activity within the area of the State of Israel, including east Jerusalem.
Palestinian sources said the latest crackdown came after Israeli authorities issued orders banning more than 20 east Jerusalem residents from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount). Last week, the authorities extended an order banning former Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, from entering the compound for another four months.
The sources identified the Fatah activists detained on Monday morning as Mohammed al-Shibel, Ahmad Khweis, Talal al-Sayyad, Eyad al-Hidreh, Khaled Abu Ghannam, Muaz al-Ashhab, Amjad Abu Asab, Jihad Oweida, Ehab Abu Sbeitan, Ahmad Arafat, Nidal Afaneh, Fardi al-Basti, Samer Shanak, Hazem Ghrabaleh, Mazen Bader, Wassim al-Risheq, Fawzi Sha’ban, Tawfik Abu Sbeitan, Ahmad Khway, Naji Abu Juma’ah, Rania al-Ashhab, Zuheir Eid, Ashraf Obeif, Ahmad Mustafa, and Mahmoud a-Sayyad.
Fatah officials condemned the detention of the east Jerusalem activists and claimed the move was aimed at “punishing” the Palestinians because of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s May 19 decision to renounce all agreements and understandings with Israel, including security cooperation.
“The arrests are in the context of Israel’s effort to undermine Palestinian activities aimed at helping the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem,” a Fatah official charged. “The Israeli campaign also aims to prevent the Palestinians from defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the “arbitrary and mass arrests” of Fatah members in Jerusalem was part of an Israeli effort to tighten its grip on Jerusalem and “complete the annexation plan” – reference to Israel’s intention to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. The ministry called on the international community to speak out against Israeli measures “targeting the residents of East Jerusalem.”


