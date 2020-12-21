Portuguese FM: Biden presents new option for renewed Palestinian talks

US President-elect Joe Biden's entry into the White House presents a renewed opportunity to relaunched Israeli-Palestinian talks, Portuguese Foreign Minister Santos Silva told his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) when he met him in Jerusalem on Monday morning. "We welcome the signs that are multiplying that there are conditions to relaunch direct conversations between Palestinians and Israel," he said. "We think that there is now a momentum. We cannot lose this momentum," said Silva, who arrived in Israel last night for a two-day trip.He plans to meet with Israelis in Jerusalem on Monday and then with Palestinians on Tuesday.Silva's trip, his second as foreign minister, comes weeks before Portugal is scheduled to take over from Germany the half-year rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.Silva set out an ambitious plan, in which as the head of the council he would help improve ties with Israel by reconvening the long dormant EU-Israel Association Council, which last met in 2012.There is a role for the EU to maximize the Trump administration's Abraham Accords, under which normalization deals were brokered between Israel and Arab countries, as well as the regional alliance that fostered against Iran.
These two factors, along with the incoming Biden administration in Washington, provide the ideal ground for renewed Israeli-Palestinian talks.Portugal wants to help position the EU, to help foster such efforts, he said.