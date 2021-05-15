Pro-Iranian groups in Iraq prepare Israeli flags to step on

In Baghdad on Saturday, pro-Iranian groups painted Israeli flags on the street so they could march on them as a symbolic “liberation” of Jerusalem in solidarity with Palestinian Hamas. The painting began early in the morning while it was still dark. Photos showed men placing white on the pavement, before they would add the blue of Israel’s flag.
Later, an American flag was added next to the Israeli one. This is not the first time Israeli flags have been put on streets in Baghdad, a yearly occurrence, in order to step on them. The Iraqi-based militias that are pro-Iran have long sought to showcase their anti-Israel credentials. Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais Khazali went to Lebanon in 2017 and even went to a Hezbollah post across from Metulla and said he would help Hezbollah. Many of the militias were led by men close to Hezbollah and Iran’s IRGC and Qasem Soleimani. For instance Hadi al-Amiri of Badr and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were two key pro-Iranian militia leaders. Muhandis ran Kataib Hezbollah. Together these men had helped created the PMU or Hashd al-Shaabi in 2014. Initially designed to fight ISIS this 100,000-man group of militias is linked to Iran. Some reports suggested supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, who is not part of the PMU, put up the flags this Saturday. That would make them part of the general anti-Israel trend in Israel.
However the pro-Iran groups are a key part of the anti-US and anti-Israel axis in Iraq that is linked to Iran. Since 2019, these groups have fired rockets and now drones targeting US forces in Iraq. They also attack logistics convoys. The US has carried out airstrikes against them in retaliation for attacks on US facilities. The most recent strikes were earlier this year and also in March last year and the US killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.
It's 6:45 am in Baghdad and Sadrists have painted several Israeli flags on the roads of Tahrir Square in Baghdad preparing to walk on them as part of the solidarity with Palestinians march later. Pic from @sahataltahrir.iq on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tdz5hcB5yN— Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) May 15, 2021
Preparation by Iran-backed Shia militias in Baghdad to “liberate” Quds.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/W8kj0Hmbjc— Baxtiyar Goran ☀️ (@BaxtiyarGoran) May 15, 2021
These groups see the US and Israel as their main enemies. They have put up US and Israeli flags in Baghdad, Kirkuk and elsewhere over the years in order to get people to walk on them. It is not clear if most people support this. Many comments on social media are mocking the militias and the waste of time painting an Israeli flag. Some people in Iraq oppose the militias, which have been accused of murdering protesters. They are also sectarian and often anti-Sunni and atni-Kurdish. Over the years many Kurds in Iraq have tended to see Israel in a more positive light than the rest of the country.The pro-Iranian groups in Iraq have long opposed Israel. They use the border area in Al-Qaim to traffic weapons to Hezbollah. They stockpile Iranian missiles and Iran sends them ballistic missiles that can threaten Israel. They also have openly condemned Israel and often create conspiracies alleging "Mossad" is present in Iraq. They have often accused Israel of working with the Kurdistan region. After a serious of mysterious attacks on PMU munitions warhouses in 2019, the groups accused Israel of attacking their positions. Israel never admitted this, but US officials at the time hinted that this was the case. Amiri gave an interview last week supporting Palestinians and saying that "we are closer to divine victory than ever before," suggesting Israel was being weakened. He said that Hamas missiles represent a new equation and Israel can be beaten. Iran says the same thing.