The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Pro-Iranian groups in Iraq prepare Israeli flags to step on

The painting began early in the morning while it was still dark. Photos showed men placing white on the pavement, before they would add the blue of Israel’s flag.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 15, 2021 16:26
A Palestinian protester burns a replica Israeli flag as another holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
A Palestinian protester burns a replica Israeli flag as another holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2015.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
In Baghdad on Saturday, pro-Iranian groups painted Israeli flags on the street so they could march on them as a symbolic “liberation” of Jerusalem in solidarity with Palestinian Hamas. The painting began early in the morning while it was still dark. Photos showed men placing white on the pavement, before they would add the blue of Israel’s flag.

Later, an American flag was added next to the Israeli one. This is not the first time Israeli flags have been put on streets in Baghdad, a yearly occurrence, in order to step on them. The Iraqi-based militias that are pro-Iran have long sought to showcase their anti-Israel credentials. Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais Khazali went to Lebanon in 2017 and even went to a Hezbollah post across from Metulla and said he would help Hezbollah. Many of the militias were led by men close to Hezbollah and Iran’s IRGC and Qasem Soleimani. For instance Hadi al-Amiri of Badr and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were two key pro-Iranian militia leaders. Muhandis ran Kataib Hezbollah. Together these men had helped created the PMU or Hashd al-Shaabi in 2014. Initially designed to fight ISIS this 100,000-man group of militias is linked to Iran. Some reports suggested supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, who is not part of the PMU, put up the flags this Saturday. That would make them part of the general anti-Israel trend in Israel.

However the pro-Iran groups are a key part of the anti-US and anti-Israel axis in Iraq that is linked to Iran. Since 2019, these groups have fired rockets and now drones targeting US forces in Iraq. They also attack logistics convoys. The US has carried out airstrikes against them in retaliation for attacks on US facilities. The most recent strikes were earlier this year and also in March last year and the US killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.
These groups see the US and Israel as their main enemies. They have put up US and Israeli flags in Baghdad, Kirkuk and elsewhere over the years in order to get people to walk on them. It is not clear if most people support this. Many comments on social media are mocking the militias and the waste of time painting an Israeli flag. Some people in Iraq oppose the militias, which have been accused of murdering protesters. They are also sectarian and often anti-Sunni and atni-Kurdish. Over the years many Kurds in Iraq have tended to see Israel in a more positive light than the rest of the country.
The pro-Iranian groups in Iraq have long opposed Israel. They use the border area in Al-Qaim to traffic weapons to Hezbollah. They stockpile Iranian missiles and Iran sends them ballistic missiles that can threaten Israel. They also have openly condemned Israel and often create conspiracies alleging “Mossad” is present in Iraq. They have often accused Israel of working with the Kurdistan region. After a serious of mysterious attacks on PMU munitions warhouses in 2019, the groups accused Israel of attacking their positions. Israel never admitted this, but US officials at the time hinted that this was the case. Amiri gave an interview last week supporting Palestinians and saying that “we are closer to divine victory than ever before,” suggesting Israel was being weakened. He said that Hamas missiles represent a new equation and Israel can be beaten. Iran says the same thing.


Tags Israel Hamas Iran Iraq
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police chief - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by