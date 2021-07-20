The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Rashida Tlaib inaccurately dates Al-Aqsa incident to Eid al-Adha

Rashida Tlaib in a Tweet Sunday condemned Israeli police storming the Aqsa Mosque. Tlaib inaccurately said that the incident occurred on Eid Al Adha rather than the Day of Arafah.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JULY 20, 2021 16:48
FROM THE west side of the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount one can just make out the chandeliers illuminating the Even Hashtiya (Foundation Stone). The Dome is a Muslim shrine, not a mosque, and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s mystical ascent to heaven. At the top of the Mount was the site o (photo credit: ARNOLD SLYPER)
FROM THE west side of the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount one can just make out the chandeliers illuminating the Even Hashtiya (Foundation Stone). The Dome is a Muslim shrine, not a mosque, and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s mystical ascent to heaven. At the top of the Mount was the site o
(photo credit: ARNOLD SLYPER)
Rashida Tlaib, a US representative from Michigan, in a Tweet about Israel storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, inaccurately stated that the incident occurred on the Muslim holiday Eid Al Adha.
 
She tweeted a video posted by Al Jazeera reporter Arwa Ibrahim of Israeli police causing destruction and shooting bullets on the Aqsa Mosque compound.
 
Tlaib wrote: "Why is Israel attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha (the holiest day for Muslims)? Why attack people who are literally kneeling down in prayer? Answer: To continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It's not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes."
 
The Tweet now has over 3,000 retweets and 6,000 likes.
 
Tlaib claimed that Israel's attack occurred on Eid Al Adha. The holiest day for Muslims, however, began the following evening, July 19, rather than July 18 as Tlaib stated. The incident did occur on the Day of Arafah, however, which is commemorated every year on the day before Eid al-Adha, and is considered the holiest day of the Islamic year.
 
Tlaib was criticized in reply tweets about her confusion between these days and failure to mention that the event occurred on Tisha B'Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.
 
Arsen Ostrovsky, International Human Rights Lawyer and Political Analyst, replied to Tlaib's Tweet saying "your lying, incitement and racial hatred against Jews is just relentless! For the record, today is also #TishaBeav, the saddest and one of most important days of the Jewish calendar, that marks the destruction of our Temple. You really have no shame, do you?"
 
The Palestinian Authority condemned Sunday's incident in a statement saying, “the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the escalation resulting from the Israeli incursion in the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem.”


Tags al-aqsa Rashida Tlaib Eid al-Adha Tisha B’Av
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by