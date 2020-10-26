Saudi politician: Palestinians need to 'think outside the box' on peace



Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen on Monday told Sky News that Palestinians need to "think outside the box" in their search for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"One is required to think outside the box in search for peace. I do not think a reasonable person - whether Palestinian, Arab or Muslim - would refuse any initiative to resolve the [Palestinian] cause in any way," he said.

"The [Palestinian] cause has been going on for 70 years. We have tried wars, we have tried to throw Israel into the sea and we have tried many other things," the former Saudi Arabian minister said.

Al-Othaimeen said that the goal of the Palestinian cause is a two state solution, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that a younger generation should not be afraid to try new approaches to get there.

"This new generation of our Palestinian brothers should try some ideas that may lead to the resolution of this problem, which is important to all of us and to the Islamic world, but in new ways. We should try what has not been tried yet in order to bring about a two-state solution, in which East Jerusalem will be the capital of that newborn state," he said.

According to Al-Othaimeen, this is a goal shared by a large portion of the Arab world. "Yesterday, I saw a press conference on Sky News with three important ministers from Iraq, Egypt and Jordan. All three of the emphasized this. The challenge is how to reach that goal," he said.