Settlers build new West Bank outpost in memory of terror victim

Yehuda Dimentman was very active in the Nahala Movement, which seeks to create new outposts and strengthen Israel's hold on Judea and Samaria.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 11:25

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2021 12:02
The new Nofei Yehuda settler outpost is seen near Kiryat Arba in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021. (photo credit: The Nahala Movement)
The new Nofei Yehuda settler outpost is seen near Kiryat Arba in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021.
(photo credit: The Nahala Movement)
Settlers created a new West Bank outpost on Friday morning near the Kiryat Arba settlement — called Nofei Yehuda — in memory of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, who was killed in a terror attack the day before.
"In the middle of the difficult night yesterday, we came to this land to establish a new settlement so that the soul of Yehuda, may his memory be blessed, will be uplifted," members of the Nahala Movement said in a statement.
Dimentman was very active in the Nahala Movement, which seeks to create new outposts and strengthen Israel's hold on Judea and Samaria. 
It was the leading group behind the construction of the Evyatar outpost built in May in memory of Yehuda Guetta, 19, who was killed in a terror attack at the Tapuach Junction.
Some 50 families moved into the outpost and did not leave until they had struck a deal with the government to eventually authorize it as a new settlement.
Terror victim Yehuda Dimentman, 25.
On Friday, that movement opened a second such initiative on state land near Kiryat Arba.
"We call on everyone who has an attentive ear and heart - to come and together with us, hold onto this new settlement," the Nahala Movement said.
MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) stopped by the new outpost on her way to Dimentman's funeral to show her support for their initiative.
On Twitter, Meretz MK Mossy Raz condemned the opening of the new outpost, which he referred to as "Givot Yehuda," and called for it to be evacuated.


