There is no alternative to the two-state solution, says King Abdullah

WASHINGTON - King Abdullah of Jordan said on Thursday that it is time “to turn towards conflict resolution, not management,” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and called on all parties to “focus on the end goal instead of losing ourselves in the process.”Speaking at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, he added: “We owe this to our world. So let us learn from past mistakes and take the higher path of peace.” He noted that 19 years ago, he spoke about the need to solve the conflict during the institution’s inaugural event, which he called the core issue in the Middle East. “So you can only imagine the frustration of the people still living in the midst of this protracted conflict, unable to move forward,” the king added.“Occupation and peace simply cannot coexist,” he continued. “The Palestinian people have a right to an independent, viable and sovereign state on the June 4th 1967 lines, to live alongside Israel in peace and security.”He went on to say that there is no alternative to the two-state solution, “and continued unilateral steps will only kill the prospects of peace.”“Occupation, injustice, despair, apartheid – history has shown us there are no winners in this formula, only losers and tragedy,” King Abdullah added. “There is an opportunity to build on recent positive developments and we need to restore hope in the viability of peace and bring our youth closer to a future that for so long has been tantalizingly out of reach, and United States leadership here is essential.”He went on to say that Jordan will always be ready to play its part in any effort to relaunch peace negotiations.
He also addressed the regional challenges of COVID-19, and said that "the pandemic has taken away from our focus on fighting terrorism and extremism.""Although the battle may be won, the war is not yet over. Rising inequalities and emerging crises caused by the pandemic will fuel the recruitment efforts of ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Shabaab and al- Qaeda," he added.