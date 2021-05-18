The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

TikTok is the epicenter of Israel's social media war - analyst

The vast majority of its users are under age 30, and a number of Muslim countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, are among those with the highest market penetration of the app.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 18, 2021 18:14
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
 The war against Israel is being fought on the video-sharing social media network TikTok with greater intensity than anything on other social media platforms, said Sharel Omer, CEO of Affogata, a Tel Aviv-based company that helps brands track data about themselves and competitors on social media.
"What we are seeing now is much different than what we've seen on social media in the past," Omer said. "TikTok is very popular among young people, and it is being used as a major channel to distribute very provocative videos of the attacks on Gaza. We are seeing hashtags like #freegaza and #freepalestine shared hundreds if not thousands of times more than hashtags related to Israel or the IDF. The people sharing the Gaza narrative are able to generate tremendous organic reach."
Sharel Omar, CEO of Affogata. (Photo credit: Studio Reiss)Sharel Omar, CEO of Affogata. (Photo credit: Studio Reiss)
Muslims around the world reacted very strongly to the images of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on fire during clashes between protesters and Israeli police last Monday, one of the events that provoked the current round of violence, Omer said. The sight of a roaring blaze in one of Islam's holiest sites was deeply provocative for many, even though the blaze in a tree on the Mount was reportedly caused by a flare thrown by the Muslim protesters at the police.
TikTok was launched in China in 2016, and usage of the video platform has since grown rapidly, with more than two billion downloads worldwide. The vast majority of its users are under age 30, and a number of Muslim countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, are among those with the highest market penetration of the app.
Those factors are part of what has made propaganda on TikTok so much more explosive than on Facebook and on WhatsApp groups, Omer said. "The people on Facebook are generally older than TikTok users, and there is a greater tendency there for people to have discussions and share balanced messages about calming the situation and restoring peace. On WhatsApp, there are many local community groups sharing information with each other about what is happening and what needs to be done. But TikTok, by nature, tends to create a more aggressive environment where people can drop videos and get a lot of likes and shares without engaging with followers or responding to their opinions. In that respect, it's like Twitter, just dedicated to videos only, not text."
Responding to these statements, a representative for TikTok in Israel said that "Safety is our top priority and we do not tolerate violence, hate speech or hateful behavior. We have already taken action to remove content that violates our Community Guidelines and we will continue to take action wherever necessary, including cooperating with law enforcement where we receive a valid request."
Meanwhile, celebrities and influencers on Instagram and other networks are weighing in on Israel's campaign in Gaza, but maintaining their distance from debating the issues, Omer says. "A number of celebrities are going in and dropping opinions, but then blocking comments on their posts. That's a new phenomenon. They understand their power to influence, but most don't want to be a warrior for a particular cause, so they'll say use a trendy hashtag like #freegaza and then block people from reacting, as if it absolves them of responsibility for defending their statements. A lot of influencers see this as part of their strategy for promoting themselves, and it is much easier to likes and shares by taking the side of Hamas."
In Israel, Instagram and other platforms are also being used to threaten public figures. On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect who had threatened N12 reporter Dana Weiss on Instagram. Multiple reporters have been attacked in recent days, and four N12  journalists - Yonit Levi, Rina Mazliah, Guy Peleg and Weiss - have been assigned with private security details after reportedly seeing an alarming rise in calls online to perform acts of violence upon them, some of which included explicit death threats.
Responding to the threats, a representative from Facebook, which owns Instagram, said, "We don’t want anyone to feel threatened or harassed on our apps. While we allow criticism of public figures, such as journalists, we don’t allow people to threaten or harass them, and we remove this content whenever we become aware of it. We also remove content that shares people’s personal information, and have removed several posts that showed journalists’ private phone numbers. We encourage anyone who sees harmful content on our apps to report it, so we can take action to keep our community safe.”
Many Israeli brands are bearing the brunt of hatred against Israel on social media, with thousands of negative comments being posted by users and automated bots programmed to generate hateful speech, Omer noted. Even the social commentary on Israel's Eurovision representative, Eden Alene, was filled with negativity ahead of her performance in the semifinals Tuesday night.
"Usually, there is a very high correlation between what people say online about a song and how they vote. But in this case, we are seeing a unique mismatch, with people rating the song highly but attacking it on social media."
Ultimately, Omer said, the war on social media is very real, with an important and long-term impact on how the conflict is perceived. "They used to say that history is written by the winners. Now, history is being written by the narrative that social media shows to the world." 


Tags Gaza Hamas Israeli Palestinian Conflict social media TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by