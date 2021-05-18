Rocket barrage renews after night of quiet; IDF continues striking Hamas

Incoming rocket sirens sounded in Gaza border communities on Tuesday morning after a rare six-hour lull in rocket fire.Around 90 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip overnight, as of 7:00 a.m. Iron Dome units intercepted dozens of rockets in the process, according to the IDF. One rocket breached interception efforts and landed directly on a house located in the Sha'ar Negev Regional Council. The house was not occupied at the time of the direct hit, officials said.Magen David Adom reported treating 10 injured from Tuesday morning's rocket barrage. Three were injured by shattered glass, while seven reportedly injured themselves while fleeing to bomb shelters.The overnight quiet came despite a threat by Hamas that they would fire on Tel Aviv should the IDF continue to strike residential buildings, including high-rises.Meanwhile, on the northern border six rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards Israel by a Palestinian group. None of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and the IDF responded with tank and artillery fire.There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the shelling did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in the escalation.This was the second incident of cross-border fire within this past week. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.Over 3,400 rockets have been fired off into Israeli territory by terrorist groups operating in Gaza since the barrages began last Monday.Since the onset of the renewed conflict, ten Israelis have lost their lives from direct rocket fire, so far. Some 105 Israelis have been injured by shrapnel, an additional separate 194 were injured while sprinting to bomb shelters and another 218 were treated for symptoms of post-traumatic stress, according to MDA. Moreover, some 193 people have either been injured amid the countrywide riots or separately by stone throwing incidents.Anna Ahronheim, Zachary Keyser and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.