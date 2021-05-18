The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Rocket barrage renews after night of quiet; IDF continues striking Hamas

The overnight quiet came despite a threat by Hamas that they would fire on Tel Aviv should the IDF continue to strike residential buildings, including high-rises.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2021 09:07
IDF documentation of the night attack on the rocket launcher in the Gaza Strip
Incoming rocket sirens sounded in Gaza border communities on Tuesday morning after a rare six-hour lull in rocket fire.
Around 90 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip overnight, as of 7:00 a.m. Iron Dome units intercepted dozens of rockets in the process, according to the IDF.
One rocket breached interception efforts and landed directly on a house located in the Sha'ar Negev Regional Council. The house was not occupied at the time of the direct hit, officials said.
Magen David Adom reported treating 10 injured from Tuesday morning's rocket barrage. Three were injured by shattered glass, while seven reportedly injured themselves while fleeing to bomb shelters.
The overnight quiet came despite a threat by Hamas that they would fire on Tel Aviv should the IDF continue to strike residential buildings, including high-rises.
Meanwhile, on the northern border six rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards Israel by a Palestinian group. None of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and the IDF responded with tank and artillery fire.
There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the shelling did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in the escalation.
This was the second incident of cross-border fire within this past week. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.
Over 3,400 rockets have been fired off into Israeli territory by terrorist groups operating in Gaza since the barrages began last Monday.
Since the onset of the renewed conflict, ten Israelis have lost their lives from direct rocket fire, so far.
Some 105 Israelis have been injured by shrapnel, an additional separate 194 were injured while sprinting to bomb shelters and another 218 were treated for symptoms of post-traumatic stress, according to MDA.
Moreover, some 193 people have either been injured amid the countrywide riots or separately by stone throwing incidents.
Anna Ahronheim, Zachary Keyser and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas IDF Lebanon Operation Guardians of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by