UNSC members call for calm amid Jerusalem, Gaza violence flare-up

The United Nations Security Council held a closed door session on Monday to discuss rising tensions in east Jerusalem , particularly around the Temple Mount, also known as al Haram al Sharif.

But the meeting was held in New York just before Palestinians in Gaza launched rockets at Israel.

China, which holds the UNSC presidency this month, was expected to issue a statement on its behalf later in the day.

After the meeting its Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jung tweeted, "Let's work together for the de-escalation."

Vietnam's mission to the UN tweeted a summary of what it told the UNSC, explaining that it expressed "grave concern," condemned "all acts of violence [and] urges all parties to exercise [maximum] restraint." Vietnam also called on Israel to stop settlement activity and to halt "forced evictions" of Palestinians as well as "home demolitions."

Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.

Norway's mission to the UN, tweeted after the meeting, that it was "critical that political, religious [and] other leaders do all they can to de-escalate this volatile situation.

"All measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character [and] status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 are illegal," it added.

The Trump administration had been supportive of Israel at the UN and used its veto power at the Security Council to protect the Jewish state from censure.

US President Joe Biden has promised to also stand by Israel at the UN, but the Jerusalem and Gaza violence could test that resolve.

