West Bank land registry essential to conflict is hand-written

Scanning project has begun

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 22:08
THE JEWISH community of Mitzpe Kramim east of the West Bank city of Ramallah in 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE JEWISH community of Mitzpe Kramim east of the West Bank city of Ramallah in 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli property registry for the West Bank is hand-written with no complete back-up copy, even though land ownership is one of the key points of conflict between Israeli and Palestinians.
This includes both recent land transactions and those from the Jordanian and British Mandate periods.
At present, the Civil Administration registers only that property, Israeli and Palestinian, that is in Area C of the West Bank, but it has information that predates that division.
The status of the registry was brought to light in Monday’s report by Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, which dealt among other things with the Civil Administrations process of registering property.
“Land registration is done by hand in physical books,” the report stated. “If these books are harmed, it is possible that there would not be any remaining documents that testified to the real estate transactions.”

A scanning project has begun
Aside from wear and tear over time, that book could also be damaged by fire or water, the report speculated, noting that a scanning process had begun, but that there were still over 40,000 pages that have not yet been copied.
With regard to the Beit-El and Ramallah registry, some 33,000 pages from Jordanian books have yet to be scanned. Similarly, with regard to the Tul Karem and Kalkliya registry, there are 5,600 pages with no scans.
The IDF said that hundreds of thousands of shekels had been spent to advance the scanning project and that it was working on completing it.
The comptroller said that the process must go at a much faster pace, before “information is lost that cannot be retrieved.”
The comptroller blamed the lack of coordination between the governmental ministries and the judiciary branch for delaying the computerization program for land registry.
It similarly noted that the registration process was very slow, with only a fraction of the registration cases moving beyond the first state in any year.
Out of 506 registration attempts in 2018, the comptroller noted, only 25 were advance beyond the first stage.
The right-wing NGO Regavim said that Civil Administration’s failure to properly achieve and record land transactions, couple by the secrecy in which such document are held, had enabled the Palestinian Authority to seize control of land in Area C.
Regavim Director-General Meir Deutch said, “The painstaking, glacial pace of hand-written record keeping is fertile ground for forgery, and leads to further violation of property rights, making it nearly impossible to conduct property transactions in a normal fashion,” Deutch said.
“The failure to carry out the necessary registration and regulation of land in these areas has enabled the Palestinian Authority to carry out a well-planned, carefully-timed and well-funded land-seizure program,” he added.


Tags West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict british mandate
