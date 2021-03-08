The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

BDS groups from US and Europe team up with Iran and Hamas against Israel

One of the organizers of the Gaza event, Sheikh Yusuf Abbas, declared that their campaign "mainly aims to make everyone understand normalization is treason."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 8, 2021 11:55
Supporters of the 'BDS' movement protest outside the venue where the 2019 Eurovision song contest final is about to take place in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Supporters of the 'BDS' movement protest outside the venue where the 2019 Eurovision song contest final is about to take place in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Boycott Israel groups in Europe and North America took part in an event with the Iranian regime, leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups earlier this year.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh praised the organizations in his address at the Tehran event, saying: "We see good results to the work of our diaspora in raising awareness, cutting relations with the occupation and delegitimizing it."
Two related events were broadcast simultaneously from Gaza and Tehran, on January 18, with the Gaza event called "Year to Confront Normalization" and the Iranian event called "Together Against Normalization" as well as the same name as the Gaza event. Both referred to their opposition to the four Arab states that established diplomatic relations with Israel last year.
One of the organizers of the Gaza event, Sheikh Yusuf Abbas, declared that their campaign "mainly aims to make everyone understand normalization is treason."
Over 60 organizations took part in the Gaza event, organized by The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine, a broad network including many BDS groups. Among the participants were Western groups, such as the US Palestinian Community Network, Malcolm X Grassroots effort in the US, Collectif Palestine Vaincra, in France, Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Sardegna Palestina in Italy, Palestinian Community in Belgium and Luxembourg, and International League of Peoples' Struggles, based in Australia.
Haniyeh and Ziyad Nakhala, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, addressed the Tehran event, as well as Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultive Assembly Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, and speakers of the parliaments of Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, and the deputy speaker of Yemens' legislature.
The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity organization, which is active in Europe and the US, also took part; Samidoun was designated as a terrorist group by Israel this year, due to it being a branch of the Peoples Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terrorist group in the US, Canada, the EU and Australia.
One speaker at the Gaza event was Matahir Mohamad, the former prime minister of Malaysia noted for his antisemitic remarks, such as that Jews are “hook-nosed” and “control the world by proxy.” Other participants include Aleida Guevara March, Che Guevara's daughter, Tuhsar Arun Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, and Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson.
The Tehran event was aired on the pro-Hezbollah, Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen network, while the simultaneous Gaza event was party on Facebook Live and partly on Al-Mayadeen, in a split screen with the Iranian event.


Tags Hamas Iran bds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
David Wolpe

Parashat Ki Tisa: Why break the tablets?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by