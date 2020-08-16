The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Why Israel should care about Somaliland

With the changes in the geopolitical context of the region, knitting together Israel, the UAE, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in a network of shared interests, Somaliland could be an important region.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 16, 2020 20:11
People buy souvenirs a day before celebrating independence day of the Somaliland region in Hargeisa in 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS)
People buy souvenirs a day before celebrating independence day of the Somaliland region in Hargeisa in 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Somaliland, a small country on the southern short of the Gulf of Aden that declared independence in the 1990s and is generally viewed as part of Somalia, is an example of an emerging stable region with economic potential and strategic significance in the Horn of Africa. Based on recent conversations with those knowledgeable about the area, the Covid-19 crisis and recent developments in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates present an opportunity to look at Somaliland and its region as a place that Jerusalem and the Middle East should pay more interest in. 
In 1991 the government of Somalia collapsed with the fall of the dictator Siad Barre. This came in the context of the collapse of the Soviet Union and challenges to various states whose authoritarian regimes had been linked to the Soviet Union. Barre had come to power in a 1969 military coup. Somaliland, which forms the northern third of Somalia, was historically an independent area. Previously under a British protectorate, it was briefly independent in 1960 before joining greater Somalia. 
Today the area is once again independent but is largely unrecognized by the international community. In this it joins other areas like Northern Cyprus that function as quasi-states, but are not recognized. Increasingly Somaliland has important relations with the UAE. The region has one of the longest runways in Africa, a legacy of the Soviet era, and its Berbera port is strategic and has investment from the Emirates. “The only thing we are missing is recognition,” a Somaliland insider says. 
Somaliland has good relations with neighboring Djibouti, which is the center of a French naval base and also US military assets, and it has representatives in a number of countries. Its coast guard, important due to piracy in neighboring waters, has been trained by the UK. Currently the Horn of Africa countries are seeing increased competition by global powers for influence. Turkey is building a large base in Somalia and China is investing in ports. As such, Somaliland is of strategic importance. It is an area that has faced down extremists who have sway in neighboring Somalia, and it has been stable for decades, locals say.
Is Israel a place that Somaliland could look to now? Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudan’s leader earlier this year and he has reached out to Chad. After the UAE places like Somaliland could be of importance to Israel and have shared interests. “We have no problem with Israel,” says one Somaliland resident interviewed for this piece. 
Somaliland has a role to play in stability in the Horn of Africa. Across the sea from the country is Yemen where a brutal civil war is raging. Countries such as the UAE have interests in Socotra island which is off the coast of Somalia and Yemen. There are concerns about Iranian weapons smuggling to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US navy has stopped three shipments to Yemen in the last year. In addition US Africa Command needs stable places like Somaliland because the US is increasingly trying to use drones against extremists in neighboring Somalia and across the Sahel. France is fighting against rising extremism that plagues Mali and other states. Nigeria, and Niger, suffer the same scourge. However, Somaliland looks to be an anchor of stability on one end of the Sahel, with Senegal at the other end in west Africa. 
Somaliland is 99 percent Muslim and locals say that most residents are moderate and follow the Shafi’I school of Islamic law. They were threatened since the 1970s with rising extremism in neighboring countries. However they have kept the radicals out, they say. You can fly to Somaliland via Ethiopia. The country is also a pioneer in a cashless economy using phone chips, uploaded with virtual cash, to pay for things. The country has been successful against Covid, according to interviews. After a 45-day lockdown and quarantines for some travelers, it says it has low rates of the disease. 
The region’s economy is based on livestock, some of which is exported to Saudi Arabia. Hargeisa, the capital with a population of 1.9 million, is more developed than the rest of the country. English and Arabic are the dominant second languages for most people. 
With the changes in the geopolitical context of the region, knitting together Israel, the UAE, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in a more closer network of shared interests, Somaliland could be an important region for this shared group of countries. Because it has kept extremism away and also plays an important role in the Horn of Africa across from Yemen, it is of growing importance to countries on the Indian ocean and across the Middle East.


Tags somalia africa Somaliland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie Seth Rogen shows the generational divide in North American Jewry – opinion By ALIZA LAVIE
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by