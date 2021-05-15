The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Bennett to consider all options ahead of Yesh Atid deadline to form gov't

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked denied reports that Bennett's statement ruling out a government of change was the result of pressure from her.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 15, 2021 22:33
Would a government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid really be a potential leftist disaster? (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Would a government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid really be a potential leftist disaster?
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will consider all coalition possibilities ahead of the June 2 deadline for Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to form a government, sources in Yamina revealed to The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night.
Bennett told Lapid on Thursday that forming a government of change with Ra’am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas was off the table.
But sources in Yamina said the decision was not final and Bennett made a point of never saying it to the cameras or in an official press release or statement on social media.
While Bennett cited the recent spate of violence between Arabs and Jews in mixed cities as his reason for not enabling a government with Abbas, sources in Yamina said it was more the protests outside the homes of Yamina MKs that led to the decision.
“It was a move to alleviate pressure,” a source in Yamina said. “I stopped getting death threats and being called a leftist traitor. Nothing can happen in the month of May. The decision will be revisited closer to June 2.”
The delay gives time for the military escalation to end and for pressure on New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar or Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to join a government in which Bennett would serve as prime minister the first 18 months or two years, followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then possibly Sa’ar or Gantz. It also gives time for possible defections of MKs from New Hope.
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked denied reports that Bennett’s statement ruling out a government of change was the result of pressure from her.
She told a whatsapp group of her loyalists who credited her with the move that they were wrong.
“Friends, this was a step by Bennett, who understood the security situation,” Shaked wrote her loyalists.
Spokesmen for both Bennett and Shaked called a report in Haaretz that she told Bennett she would not join a change government, and he gave into her, “fake news.”
But meanwhile, sources in Yamina called for patience until a few days after the military escalation ends.
“We couldn’t just sit through this when we are where we are on the political map,” a source in Yamina said. “Now it is back to square one: Anything can happen.”
Sources in Likud said offers from the party to Bennett would not be as good as before, now that he has ruled out a government of change. The sources said Likud, unlike other parties, did not fear holding another election, whether it would be for the Knesset or just a direct election for prime minister.
Meanwhile, Meretz MK Yair Golan called on Lapid to form a coalition of 61 MKs that would include both Ra’am and the Joint List but not Yamina. But sources in New Hope said there was zero chance of such a coalition being formed.  
Ra’am and the Joint List will be meeting with the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee led by former MK Mohammad Barakeh on Sunday to consider their next moves.
“There will be no contacts or negotiations with any of the sides until the offensive moves against our society and the Palestinian people end,” Ra’am said in an official statement on Saturday, in a rare mention of the Palestinians by the party.


Tags Naftali Bennett violence jews arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by