The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

100,000 years ago, modern humans leaving Africa crossed the Negev

The discovery offers new insights on the itinerary that our ancestors followed on their way to spread around the globe.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 12:55
Prehistoric excavation in Dimona (Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)
About 100,000 years ago, modern humans leaving Africa passed through the Negev desert.
The Israel Antiquities Authority unveiled on Tuesday that a site found near Dimona presents an abundance of flint tools carved with the special ‘Nubian Levallois’ technique that had never been encountered in Israel before. The discovery therefore offers new insights on the itinerary that our ancestors followed on their way to spread around the globe.
Aerial photography of the excavation by the Antiquities Authority near Dimona (Credit: Emil Eljem/IAA)Aerial photography of the excavation by the Antiquities Authority near Dimona (Credit: Emil Eljem/IAA)
“This technique is identified with the modern humans that lived in East Africa 150-100,000 years ago and migrated from there to around the world,” prehistoric researcher Talia Abulafia and Maya Oron from the IAA, the excavation directors, explained in a press release. “In the last decade, quite a few Nubian sites have been discovered in the Arabian Peninsula. This fact has led many scholars to believe that the exodus of modern men from Africa occurred through that region. The site from Dimona probably represents the northernmost penetration of the flint tool industry from there, thus marking a migration route from Africa to Saudi Arabia and from there, perhaps, to the Negev.”
As explained by the Encyclopedia Britannica, the Levallois technique was characterized by the production of large flakes from a core prepared in the shape of an inverted tortoise shell. Moreover, the flakes were flat on one side and had sharp cutting edges.
The site was originally uncovered during a salvage excavation conducted prior to the construction of a solar field in the area and funded by the Electric Company.
Tools made of stone show the migratory patterns of early humans (Credit: Emil Eljem/IAA)Tools made of stone show the migratory patterns of early humans (Credit: Emil Eljem/IAA)
Working on the excavation are several teenagers from Dimona who were hired by the IAA for a summer job. The program allows young Israeli to both connect to the country’s history and to earn money.
"Dimona is one of the towns which has been most severely affected by the second phase of the coronavirus outbreak,” Svetlana Talis, IAA archaeologist for the Northern Negev District pointed out. “Youth from Dimona came to the excavation to work and help their families and to contribute to uncover a site of particular importance. All of this is part of a project promoted and directed by the IAA in recent years with the purpose of fostering a connection between Israeli youth and their own heritage.”



Tags Dimona Negev archaeology history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by