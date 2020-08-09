2,000 years ago, oil lamps and burials became a symbol of Jewish identity

Special oil lamps and burial caves became a symbol of Jewish identity during the Hasmonean period in the second and first centuries BCE, researchers from Bar-Ilan University have suggested.The custom became a way for the kingdom and its people to reconnect with their roots in the Davidic monarchy that had ruled over the land before the destruction of the First Temple several centuries before, Omri Y. Abadi, a PhD candidate in the Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology and his adviser Prof. Eyal Regev stated in a paper published in the latest issue of the journal Palestine Exploration Quarterly. “There were two very unique phenomena in Judea and Jerusalem during the Hasmonean period: the use of folded wheel-made oil lamps and of standing pit burial caves by the Jewish population,” Regev explained to The Jerusalem Post. “The question is why did they choose to use them?”As explained in the paper, folded wheel-made oil lamps consisted in small bowls created on a potter’s wheel “and shaped by using the fingers to pinch or fold a separation between the lamp’s container and the area of the nozzle.” The professor pointed out that they were “the simplest oil lamps ever.”Standing pit burial caves were caves “with a small square shaped opening leading to a square chamber.” A pit carved in the chamber, big enough for a person to stand in it, was surrounded by stone shelves. In this case, Regev explained the type of burials required a substantial effort in order to be prepared.The researchers highlighted that in both cases, archaeological findings indicate a concentration of the phenomena in the region of Jerusalem and the Judean hills, within the limits of the Jewish settlement in the Second Temple period.It is therefore unlikely that the reasons for their preferred use were of practical nature – like the fact that the lamps were easy to manufacture and cheap – otherwise the techniques would have been adopted also outside this area.Moreover, the general cultural context needs to be taken into consideration: during the Persian and Hellenistic period, the Jewish population was heavily influenced by foreign customs and the material culture in the land of Israel does not appear to present specific signs of distinction for the Jewish population.“We believe that the folded wheel-made oil lamps and the standing pit burial caves have a lot in common and that the motive behind their use was to mark Jewish identity and distance from other ethnicities living in the area,” Regev explained.Both techniques also bore remarkable resemblance to similar ones dating back to the First Temple period, suggesting a desire by the Jewish population to re-appropriate their heritage.“A well-known phenomenon in archaeological research is the use of past culture and memory for the purpose of self-definition of a contemporary group,” reads the paper. “Objects and patterns of behavior whose style and appearance are reminiscent of an earlier culture, archaic in other words, express the group’s affiliation with the past and with historical memory, enabling the members of the group to express their difference and strengthen the boundaries of the group against ‘others’.”“The material culture of the Hasmonean period witnessed the effort to reconnect to the golden age of the Davidic dynasty five centuries before, when similar lamps and burials were used, to show that Judea and its people were different from the Gentiles,” the professor concluded.