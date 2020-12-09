The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
2,300-year-old Iron Age seal found in Israeli market

Researchers revealed that a seal sold in a market for a couple of shekels to a professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is in fact the earliest seal discovered in Israel.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 15:49
Seal imprinted with a figure of a roaring lion standing on all fours (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Seal imprinted with a figure of a roaring lion standing on all fours
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
About 50 years ago, BGU's Prof. Yigal Ronen walked through the Bedouin market in Beersheba and came across a piece of oval material with a seal imprinted with a figure of a roaring lion standing on all fours. Ronen asked the merchant where the stamp came from, but the seller could not answer and agreed to sell it for only 10 old shekels. It turned out to be more of a bargain than he ever could have dreamed.
About 50 years ago, BGU’s Prof. Yigal Ronen walked through the Bedouin market in Beersheba and came across a piece of oval material with a seal imprinted with a figure of a roaring lion standing on all fours. Ronen asked the merchant where the stamp came from, but the seller could not answer and agreed to sell it for only 10 old shekels. It turned out to be more of a bargain than he ever could have dreamed.
Intriguingly, Ronen noticed that this seal bore, above and below the roaring fabric, the word "to hear," and that it was oddly similar to the famous seal from Megiddo, inscribed with the words, ”to hear Abed Yerba'am." This seal was published in 1904 and aroused great interest in the world since it was the largest seal among the Hebrew seals discovered to date.
The fact that the seal that Ronen bought was sold in a street market and at a low price immediately raised the concern that it was not an original and ancient find, but he decided to present it to researchers dealing with the subject in order to check its originality. It was authenticated and also shown to be a royal seal, a smaller version of others used by royal officials. The tests were carried out carefully in collaboration with researchers from BGU, the Geological Survey of Jerusalem and the Israel Antiquities Authority. The researchers who assisted in the study were Prof. Eliezer Oren and Prof. Shmuel Ahituv of BGU; Dr. Avner Ayalon and Dr. Miryam Bar-Matthews of the Geological Survey of Jerusalem;  and Dr. Orit Shamir of the Antiquities Authority.
Laboratory tests showed that the bulla was formed from the soil around it, where limestone rocks are exposed in the vicinity of basalt-containing olivine, which corresponds to areas in the Lower Galilee and the Jezreel and Beit She'an valleys. It was also found that the stamp was sealed on a linen cloth when its material was in a relatively dry state and then attached at a temperature of about 750 degrees Celsius.
The article on this seal will be published in the journal, Eretz Yisrael and later in English in the Israel Exploration Journal.
Following the discovery, the Ronen family agreed to hand over the seal to the Antiquities Authority and transfer it to an exhibition at the Israel Museum. 
--
Tags archaeology beersheba Ben Gurion University
