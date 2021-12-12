The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

2nd-Temple-period synagogue found where Gospel’s Mary Magdalene was born

The building is the second synagogue from the time uncovered in Migdal, a prominent Jewish settlement that was also the main base of Flavius Josephus, historian and anti-Roman rebel commander.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 11:39
Magdala stone exhibited for the first time in Israel at Yigal Allon Center (photo credit: EINAT AMBAR ARMON/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Magdala stone exhibited for the first time in Israel at Yigal Allon Center
(photo credit: EINAT AMBAR ARMON/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A 2000-year-old synagogue was discovered in the ancient Jewish settlement of Migdal in the Galilee, the University of Haifa announced Sunday. The structure is the second synagogue from the Second Temple Period uncovered in the town, also known as Magdala, a location prominently featured both in the Jewish-Roman historian Flavius Josephus’ writings and as the birthplace of Mary Magdalene in the Gospels.
“The discovery of a second synagogue in this Galilean settlement casts light on the social and religious lives of the Jews in the area in this period, and reflects a need for a dedicated building for Torah reading and study and for social gatherings,” said Dina Avshalom-Gorni, one of the directors of the excavations, which are conducted by Y.G. Contractual Archeology Ltd., headed by Yehuda Govrin, and under the auspices of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology at the University of Haifa.
“We can imagine Mary Magdalene and her family coming to the synagogue here, along with other residents of Migdal, to participate in religious and communal events,” Avshalom-Gorni further said.
According to the Gospels, Mary Magdalene – also known as Mary from Magdala, was one of the women who traveled with Jesus and witnessed his crucifixion and resurrection.
In the 1st century CE, Migdal was also the main base of Yosef Ben Matityahu (Flavius Josephus) as he served as commander of the rebellion against the Romans in the Galilee before he surrendered to them ad eventually obtained Roman citizenship.
Ancient synagogue uncovered in Migdal, Galilee. (credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA) Ancient synagogue uncovered in Migdal, Galilee. (credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
A first synagogue was uncovered in the Migdal in 2009, when an excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority unearthed Jewish ritual baths (mikvaot), streets, a marketplace and industrial facilities. A unique artifact stood in the middle of the synagogue’s main hall: a large stone portraying the Second Temple of Jerusalem, with a carved seven-branched menorah on one of its sides. It represented a crucial discovery because the depiction was engraved in the stone when the temple was still standing.
“The fact that we have found two synagogues shows that the Jews of the Second Temple period were looking for a place for religious, and perhaps also social, gatherings,” said Zinman Institute head Prof. Adi Erlich. “The stone bearing a relief of the Menorah from the other synagogue at Migdal, suggests that the local Jews saw Jerusalem as their religious center, and their local activities took place under this centrality.”
The newly discovered synagogue was shaped as a square and built in basalt and limestone. It featured a main hall and two other rooms. The main hall was coated in white plaster and featured a stone bench along the walls, also coated in plaster. One of the smaller rooms presented a stone shelf. According to the experts it might have been used to store Torah scrolls.
“The synagogue we are excavating now is close to the residential street, whereas the one excavated in 2009 was surrounded by an industrial area,” Erlich also said. “Thus the local synagogues were constructed within the social fabric of the settlement.”
The excavation was initiated as a salvage excavation prior to construction works at the Migdal intersection. According to Israeli law, all development projects need to be accompanied by such an excavation.
PICTURES:
Cap: Ancient synagogue uncovered in Migdal, Galilee.
Photo credit: University of Haifa, courtesy


Tags Galilee synagogue jesus bible Josephus Flavius
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Defense Min. Benny Gantz presents Iran attack timeline to US officials

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by