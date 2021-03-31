The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

6,000-year-old salt production house found in UK rewrites ancient history

The salt production facility found in North Yorkshire predates Stonehenge, and is the oldest found in Britain, and possibly even Western Europe.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 31, 2021 18:29
Salt (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Salt
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Archaeologists in the UK have found an ancient stone age-era salt production house in North Yorkshire, estimated to be older than even Stonehenge, multiple UK news outlets reported Wednesday.
Dating back to the Neolithic period at around 3800 BCE, the 6,000-year-old find is the latest discovery to come out of the Street House Farm site in Loftus.
But what is especially significant about this find is that it can essentially rewrite historical understanding of Neolithic era Britain, as the facility is not only the oldest found on the island, but one of the oldest found in Western Europe.
As noted by archaeologist Dr. Steve Sherlock, who has been working on the site for years, the oldest salt production house in Britain until now dated back to the Bronze Age, specifically the findings discovered in Somerset dating back to 1400 BCE. 
This new finding, he explained, according to The Independent, indicates that proper settled civilizations developed on the island earlier than expected, with stone-age Britons transitioning into an agricultural society from a hunter-gather lifestyle. In fact, it pushes salt-making back by nearly 2,400 years.
Salt was an extremely valuable commodity, and the extraction process is very complex and implies a certain level of sophistication. In fact, according to UK sea-salt production expert David Lea-Wilson, "Any ancient coastal culture that was able to master that technology would have been able to expand their economy substantially," according to The Independent.
The salt was critical for stone age expansion. This is because it gave people in the Neolithic era the ability to preserve meat. Without salt, efficient management of cattle would have been next to impossible, according to traditional meat preservation expert James Swift, The Independent reported.
In other words, the sheer fact that salt was available at all means that the entire early agriculture sector would have been revolutionized. Male calves could be preserved after slaughter to be used year round, and there would be more grass for dairy cows, which in turn would mean more milk production.
And not only was this salt production house effective, but according to Sherlock, salt-making experts said "you’d expect to find that in the Iron Age,” according to the New Scientist news site.
Using some archaeological detective work, Sherlock had not only figured out how the salt production facility worked, but how the process came to Britain in the first place. The pottery used to extract salt from seawater is a specific type of bowl that could be traced back to France. It is theorized that migrants from France's North had brought the pottery, and therefore even the technology, with them into Britain around the year 4000 BCE, according to The Guardian.
Sherlock's findings will be published in the academic periodical Antiquity for its June issue.


Tags United Kingdom history archeology Stonehenge
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by