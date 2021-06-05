8,000-year-old elk teeth reveal psychedelic Stone Age dance tendencies

Ornaments made of elk teeth dating back some 8,000 years have revealed a startling pattern of psychedelic-like dancing that took place in the Stone Age, according to a new study co-authored by researchers from the University of Helsinki and the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The peer-reviewed study , published in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal, revealed that ancient ornaments attached to clothing would make rattling noise when moving, egging on a dance based on the sound.

This study used ornaments found in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov burial site, which contains 177 graves discovered so far, over half of which contain elk tooth ornaments. Some of those contain over 300 individual teeth.

"Wearing such rattlers while dancing makes it easier to immerse yourself in the soundscape, eventually letting the sound and rhythm take control of your movements," said auditory archaeologist Riitta Rainio from the University of Helsinki, according to the university's website. "It is as if the dancer is led in the dance by someone."

"Elk tooth rattlers are fascinating, since they transport modern people to a soundscape that is thousands of years old and to its emotional rhythms that guide the body," said University of Helsinki Associate Professor of Archaeology Kristiina Mannermaa. "You can close your eyes, listen to the sound of the rattlers and drift on the soundwaves to a lakeside campfire in the world of Stone Age hunter-gatherers."