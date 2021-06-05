The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

8,000-year-old elk teeth reveal psychedelic Stone Age dance tendencies

Researchers danced in Stone Age-style elk tooth ornaments for hours on end then compared the markings to those found in ancient burial grounds.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 5, 2021 11:34
A YouTube screenshot of Stone Age-style elk tooth ornaments believed to have been worn for dancing (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
A YouTube screenshot of Stone Age-style elk tooth ornaments believed to have been worn for dancing
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Ornaments made of elk teeth dating back some 8,000 years have revealed a startling pattern of psychedelic-like dancing that took place in the Stone Age, according to a new study co-authored by researchers from the University of Helsinki and the Russian Academy of Sciences.
The peer-reviewed study, published in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal, revealed that ancient ornaments attached to clothing would make rattling noise when moving, egging on a dance based on the sound.
This study used ornaments found in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov burial site, which contains 177 graves discovered so far, over half of which contain elk tooth ornaments. Some of those contain over 300 individual teeth.
"Wearing such rattlers while dancing makes it easier to immerse yourself in the soundscape, eventually letting the sound and rhythm take control of your movements," said auditory archaeologist Riitta Rainio from the University of Helsinki, according to the university's website. "It is as if the dancer is led in the dance by someone."
"Elk tooth rattlers are fascinating, since they transport modern people to a soundscape that is thousands of years old and to its emotional rhythms that guide the body," said University of Helsinki Associate Professor of Archaeology Kristiina Mannermaa. "You can close your eyes, listen to the sound of the rattlers and drift on the soundwaves to a lakeside campfire in the world of Stone Age hunter-gatherers."
Rainio tested the theory by dancing in the ornaments for six hours straight, imitating the way in which those who wore them during the Stone Age would dance.
The teeth clanged against one another, creating microscopic marks that were later compared to those found by Evgeny Girya of the Russian Academy of Sciences - who specializes in micro-marks in archaeology - on elk teeth found in ancient graves in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov burial site.
Girya found that the markings in the teeth that were worn while dancing and those from the Stone Age were strikingly similar, with the Stone Age markings being deeper and more extensive, showing that the marks are "the result of similar activity," according to the University of Helsinki.
An April study conducted by Israeli researchers found that prehistoric humans sought psychedelic experiences in deep and narrow caves, as penetrating several hundred meters deep into the caverns represented a conscious choice that allowed prehistoric humans to connect with their cosmos, with the low concentration of oxygen found in those environments acting as a drug.
This state of being is called hypoxia, and it officially occurs when the oxygen concentration is below 18%.
Its symptoms, the researcher pointed out, include dizziness and headaches but also euphoria and an increase in the release of dopamine - not unlike the effect researchers believe that dancing with elk tooth ornaments seems to have.
This newest study was part of a larger project titled "The Animals Make Identities: The Social Bioarchaeology of Late Mesolithic and Early Neolithic Cemeteries in North-East Europe." It looks into the social ties between humans and animals specifically in hunter-gatherer burial sites in northeast Europe - such as the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov burial site.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags dance Russia archaeology Finland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by