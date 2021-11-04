Abnormal construction material discovered in Babylon - report

Archaeologists have recently discovered bitumen and mortar plastered onto a brick dating back to the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II, according to an Express report on Wednesday.

The material has supposed connections to Babylon's Tower of Babel, the myth that supposedly explains why different languages exist.

The Tower of Babel is mentioned in the Book of Genesis 11:1-9, which takes place after the story of Noah's Ark.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Last month , the world's oldest drawing of a ghost was discovered on a tablet that was also based back to the Babylonian era that was constructed approximately 3,500 years ago.

The drawing presents a male ghost with his hands tied by a rope, being led by a woman pulling the rope. It is said to be a guide to getting rid of unwanted ghosts by acknowledging what brought them back to the living world.

A man looks at the statue of the Lion of Babylon in the ancient city of Babylon near Hilla, Iraq July 5, 2019. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Two years ago, another discovery of ash layers, Iron Age potsherds, and jewelry reportedly helped prove the Babylonian conquest of Jerusalem in 587/586 BCE.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.