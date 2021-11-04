The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
An etrog, a lion and all the secrets of 1,300-year-old mosaic in Jericho

The magnificent artwork was opened to the public for the first time last week.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 17:13
Palestinians visit Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the West Bank October 25, 2021. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinians visit Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the West Bank October 25, 2021.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Why is a citrus fruit – also known in Hebrew as etrog – featured in the magnificent mosaic paving the main hall of a caliphate castle in Jericho? According to Dr. Lev Arie Kapitaikin, a lecturer in Islamic Art at Tel Aviv University and Shenkar College, the choice to include the fruit in the artwork remains somewhat mysterious but it does show the deep interconnections between the Abrahamic faiths.
“The etrog is considered an enigmatic fruit in Islam,” he said. “Nobody really knows what it means, perhaps it was a symbol of fertility, perhaps even of dynastic succession. Here it is depicted with a knife, near the throne, a location that highlights its importance. It is interesting to see how a Jewish emblem also became important in Islam.”
The mosaic was unveiled by the Palestinian Authority Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Ma‘ay‘a after a long restoration funded by the government of Japan for $12 million. The ceremony was also attended by Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon and former ambassador for Palestinian affairs, Okubo Takeshi. Since then, for the first time the site is open to the public. Ma’ay’a expressed hope that the artifact will boost tourism in the Palestinian Authority. 
Hisham’s Palace dates to the first half of the 8th century CE, only about 100 years after the death of Mohammed.
The palace was built under the Umayyad dynasty, the first major Muslim dynasty.
A Palestinian visits Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the West Bank October 25, 2021. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)A Palestinian visits Hisham's Palace that has one of the largest mosaic panels in the world after it was opened to the public, in Jericho, in the West Bank October 25, 2021. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The Umayyads ruled over a vast empire - including the area of modern Israel - for about a century.
The Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem was completed under caliph ʿAbd al-Malik in 692-693 CE.
The site is located north of Jericho in the Palestinian Authority, in a building attributed to the tenth Umayyad Caliph, Hishām ibn ʿAbd al-Malik, who erected several palaces and castles in the region.
“We are not talking about a capital palace, but rather a recreational one,” Kapitaikin said. “It was incredibly sumptuous. The mosaic covers the main hall of the palace where the throne stood.”
The site, which is also known as Khirbat al-Mafjar, was first discovered in 1894 and subsequently excavated between 1934 and 1948 under archaeologists Dimitri Baramki, who served as Chief Inspector of Antiquities and later as Director of Antiquities in the British Mandate of Palestine and Robert Hamilton, who was also Director of Antiquities in the Mandate for a period.
Some restoration and archaeological work were carried out as Jordan ruled over the area before 1967, and the work resumed under the Palestinian Department of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage in 1996, according to Dr. Donald Whitcomb an Associate Professor in Islamic Archaeology at the University of Chicago who conducted further excavations in the area in recent years an wrote several publications on the topic.
The magnificent features of the building included some 150 acres of gardens irrigated through an aqueduct, a great hall, a bath, an entry hall with a porch.
While the palace was likely destroyed when an earthquake struck the area in 748, according to Whitcomb, the site was reoccupied and rebuilt and remained in use until the end of the 13th century.
The magnificent stone mosaic is composed of 38 large tiles for an area of 826 square meters.
“We are talking about one of the largest mosaic surfaces from the ancient world that have survived intact,” Kapitaikin noted. “Its depictions offer some insights into the life and pleasures of the Umayyad princes.”
The great mosaic in the main hall presenting geometric shapes and floral patterns in bright vivid colors.
“These elements, which began to emerge in that period, will become the dominant motifs of Islamic art,” Kapitaikin said.
Another mosaic adorns a smaller room.
“This room was devoted to the private pleasures of the kings,” Kapitaikin noted. “Here we can see a mosaic featuring a lion attacking a gazelle. In the past, it was interpreted as a symbol of war, of Islam vanquishing its enemies, but the currently opinion among scholars is that it represents Islamic poetry which focused on the pleasures of love and hunting. The room might have been the place where they read this kind of refined and delicate poetry.”
Traditionally Islam discourages the depiction of humans or animals.
“In the mosaic in the great hall, there are no living creatures represented, and Islam prohibits to do so, but while in religious and public buildings this prohibition was upheld, in private and intimate contexts many living creatures were depicted,” Kapitaikin said. “It was a popular custom.”
The expert noted that mosaic art was very common in that time period across cultures, but few mosaics dating back to the Umayyads survive, among them the ones in the Dome of the Rock and in the Great Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.
“I think it is really wonderful that the mosaic can finally be admired by the public,” Kapitaikin concluded. “It is a truly remarkable experience.”


