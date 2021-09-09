The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ancient warrior found buried with his steed and his dog

The burial site was used in the early Bronze Age and the Jutes took it over 2,500 years later.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 12:51
Early Anglo-Saxon horse and dog burial (photo credit: Peter Knowles/KAP)
Early Anglo-Saxon horse and dog burial
(photo credit: Peter Knowles/KAP)
An ancient burial site dating back to 2000 BCE was found in Kent last week.
The burial site, which was discovered by Kent Archaeological Projects (KAP), is 1.7 meters deep and about 3.5 meters wide and contained bodies including a 12-year-old and a woman buried in smaller ring ditches.
After the fall of the Roman Empire 2,500 years later, the Jutes arrived from Denmark during the fourth century and invaded parts of southern England including Kent. The invasion was described by a known Anglo-Saxon cleric from Northumberland named Bede.
The arrival of the Jutes makes up part of the mythology of the beginning of England led by twin brothers Horsa and Hengist. The names point to the fact that the Jutes revered horses, with Horsa meaning Horse, and Hengist meaning stallion.
After the invasion, the Jutes found the burial site in Kent and chose to continue using the cemetery for their own dead. The KAP dig is excavating the contents of the cemetery.
Archaeologists left to right: Joseph Knowles, Steve Tomlinson Teresa Peters, Joe Cantwell, Pete Knowles (credit: Peter Knowles/KAP)Archaeologists left to right: Joseph Knowles, Steve Tomlinson Teresa Peters, Joe Cantwell, Pete Knowles (credit: Peter Knowles/KAP)
Among the findings were many high-status warrior burials that included the warriors' spears, swords, shields, and knives, while the women's graves also included keys, brooches, a garnet pendant set in gold, glass bead necklaces and a glass vessel.
Aside from the people and their possessions, the dig also revealed the skeletons of a horse and a wolf-sized dog. Adjacent to the animals was a large warrior grave containing a large skeleton with a sword, spear, two knives and a shield. Additionally, a bronze bucket adorned with horse motifs was buried at the warrior's feet and was probably used for the horse to drink from.
The sword was "highly decorated and had semi-precious stones in the hilt," director of KAP Tim Allen told Express. "This was quite clearly a high-status burial."
Warrior grave, with the following artefacts, clockwise from top: shield boss, spear, ring sword with gold & glass garnet, annular brooch, brooch/pins, knife, bronze and wood bucket with handle and horse motifs. (credit: Peter Knowles/KAP) Warrior grave, with the following artefacts, clockwise from top: shield boss, spear, ring sword with gold & glass garnet, annular brooch, brooch/pins, knife, bronze and wood bucket with handle and horse motifs. (credit: Peter Knowles/KAP)
The archaeologists believe that the warrior died in battle because his skull was smashed in, and the shield was covering his head where his face would have been.
"I've been an archaeologist in Kent for 36 years, and this is the most important find I personally have ever made,"  Allen told KentOnline. 
"The Jutes were the first English-speaking people: they spoke Old English, Anglo-Saxon. This is the origin of England, right here."


