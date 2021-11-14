The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Archaeologists discover 'slave room' at Pompeii

Pompeii is famous historically for being an ancient city that was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. It was reportedly home to about 13,000 people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 05:16
Archaeologists discover ancient 'Street Food Shop' - Pompeii (photo credit: REUTERS)
Archaeologists discover ancient 'Street Food Shop' - Pompeii
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Archaeologists have discovered a historical room outside Pompeii last week that presents more information on slaves' conditions in the ancient Roman city, according to a report by CNN.
Pompeii is famous historically for being an ancient city that was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. It was reportedly home to about 13,000 people.
The archaeologists managed to find the room, about 172-square-foot, in a well-preserved state, and inside the room contains three wooden beds that were 1.7 and 1.4 meters respectively and other objects such as amphorae and ceramic pitchers. A wooden chest containing fabric and a carriage shaft were also found.
Furthermore, in February, archeologists discovered an almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana also just outside Pompeii.
All That's Interesting reports that the room may have housed a family of three people whose responsibilities were to only serve their masters.
Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020. Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS (credit: REUTERS)Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020. Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS (credit: REUTERS)
The slaves in question were more likely to have been foreign, as most of those enslaved during the Roman period were foreigners that were war prisoners or sailors.
Last August, archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved skeleton of a man believed to be in his 60s at a burial site in Pompeii which has shed new light on funeral rites and cultural activity in the ancient city.
Reuters contributed to this report.


