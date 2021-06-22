Archaeologists explore medieval grave robbing phenomenon

The mystery is why only certain grave items — not even those most valuable — were removed as part of a practice apparently common to a variety of early Medieval cultures. Most of the items removed from graves, particularly swords, would have been in poor condition and unusable by the time they were unearthed.But archaeologists believe the removed items had deep significance for the people of the time, even if they had no practical or economic use."Swords and brooches are some of the most significantly laden objects in the graves," a researcher said. "These were given as gifts and passed on as heirlooms; they're objects used to link people, including across generations. They bring stories and memories. So it's likely that they are retrieved for these reasons."