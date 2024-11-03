With more than 11,000 years of history, Jericho is the oldest inhabited city in the world

In 2023, UNESCO recognized the historical importance of Jericho by inscribing it on the World Heritage List. The decision underscored the cultural and archaeological value of the region, highlighting Jericho's status as the oldest inhabited city in the world. Situated in the heart of the Judean desert, with more than 11,000 years of history, Jericho stands as an exceptional place in the history of humanity.

The ancient city of Jericho, corresponding to the site known as Tell es-Sultan, offers a unique glimpse into the earliest human civilizations. Archaeological excavations have uncovered about 70 prehistoric houses and more than 20 successive settlements, demonstrating continuous occupation for millennia. The houses, circular in shape, were built with clay and straw. The first documented human settlement in Jericho dates back to around 9000 BC, when groups of hunter-gatherers from the Natufian culture established themselves in the region.

The Natufian groups in Jericho took advantage of the Ein as-Sultan spring and the waters of the Jordan River, which facilitated the development of agriculture and early food technologies. This transition to a sedentary lifestyle marked a significant evolution from nomadism to food production, with communities establishing foundations that can still be observed today. The change to a sedentary lifestyle not only transformed the way of life but also promoted the growth of tools and domestic objects necessary for community living.

Jericho was not only a pioneer in sedentism but also in the construction of defensive infrastructures. The communities built stone walls that served a dual function: to protect the population from external attacks and to control the water levels of nearby springs to prevent flooding. Remarkable features such as a stone wall 3.5 meters high and a circular tower nine meters high attest to the advanced engineering skills of its ancient inhabitants.

Excavations at Tell es-Sultan, led by British archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon in the 1950s, revealed significant archaeological findings, including the Tower of Jericho. Tourists can enjoy the Tower of Jericho, which provides insight into how life was in antiquity. Among the most notable archaeological discoveries in Jericho are ceramic utensils with prehistoric inscriptions. These ceramic pieces would have been used to preserve food or for cooking, indicating an early development of food technologies in Jericho.

Additionally, skulls plastered with gypsum and shells placed in the eye sockets have been uncovered, suggesting a significant concern for ancestor worship and spiritual beliefs among its ancient inhabitants. These remains reveal a deep connection with the afterlife and a surprising level of cultural sophistication in an era when many societies still depended on hunting and gathering.

Today, Jericho has a rich historical heritage, with the maximum exponent being the ruins of Tell es-Sultan, located in the historic center of the city. Tell es-Sultan houses vestiges of the first civilizations and offers visitors the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of human history. For lovers of antiquity or those who enjoy learning about human history on vacation, the ruins of Tell es-Sultan are a great option to visit.

A few meters from the ruins of Jericho is the Spring of Elisha, also known as the Fountain of Elisha, which has become one of the most photographed places in Jericho. The Spring of Elisha is notable for its architecture, as well as its archaeological and cultural significance. On its walls, one can read the inscription "Oldest city in the world." This distinction attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Jericho also houses vestiges from the Umayyad Caliphate, represented in the Palace of Hisham, built around the year 743-744. The palace stands out for its mosaics and stucco decorations, inspired by the baths of Roman civilization. These mosaics and decorations have resisted the passage of time, offering a window into the splendor of early Islamic architecture. Some remains of the Palace of Hisham are preserved in the Rockefeller Museum in Jerusalem, allowing the historical legacy of the palace to transcend the borders of Jericho.

Another must-visit place in Jericho is the Mount of Temptation. Recognized by believers for its connection with the Bible, it is here that, according to biblical accounts, Jesus spent forty days fasting and resisted the temptations of the devil. The Mount of Temptation is one of the main viewpoints of Jericho, surrounded by the desert landscape of Judea, and holds profound spiritual significance for believers. From the Mount of Temptation, visitors can observe the vast expanse of the desert, understanding the historical and cultural dimension of Jericho.

Jericho's historical legacy is not limited to its ancient past. The city's continuous habitation and preservation efforts have allowed the ruins of Tell es-Sultan to be studied and appreciated by archaeologists and visitors alike. Despite the passage of time, these structures denote the city's sedentary stage, providing evidence of the transition from a nomadic lifestyle to a sedentary one. This transition represented a milestone in history by allowing the development of agriculture in the region.

Sources: Infobae, La Nacion, LaRepublica.pe

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq