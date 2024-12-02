Greek PM holds secret meetings with British Museum over Parthenon Sculptures

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, where the return of the Parthenon Sculptures is expected to be on the agenda, according to The Independent. The meeting comes amid reports of private discussions between Greece and the United Kingdom regarding the potential return of the historic artifacts.

The Independent reports that Mitsotakis has reportedly held private meetings with British Museum officials, including chairman George Osborne, where the return of the Parthenon Sculptures was discussed. These meetings are said to have occurred this year, indicating a possible shift in the longstanding dispute over the artifacts, which have been housed in the British Museum for over two centuries.

Sky News revealed that up to three "private meetings" have taken place this year between Mitsotakis, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, and British Museum officials, including Osborne. The focus of these discussions has been the potential return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, a move that could signify a significant cultural reunification.

The British Museum declined to comment on the reports of unofficial meetings but stated that discussions with the Greek government about a Parthenon Partnership are ongoing, according to Sky News. The development suggests that a loan agreement between the British Museum and the Greek government could be in the works, potentially opening the way for the return of significant cultural monuments to Greece more than 200 years after their removal.

The Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are part of the frieze that once adorned the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis in Athens. British diplomat Lord Elgin removed the sculptures in the early 19th century when he was ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which then governed Greece. Elgin claimed to have obtained permission for their removal, but this assertion has been contested over the years.

According to CNN Greece, Turkey believes that no permission was ever granted for the removal of the sculptures. Dr. Zeynep Boz, head of the department for combating illicit trafficking for Turkey's culture ministry, told Sky News, "There is no firman, only an Italian text referred to as a translation of the firman, but without the original document, we cannot certify it." She added, "Despite extensive archival research, no such firman has been found. It is indeed difficult to call this document a translation when the original is not available."

Contrastingly, Dr. Mario Trabucco della Torretta, a classical archaeologist and long-time advocate for the retention of the Elgin Marbles in London, disputes Dr. Boz's claims. He told Sky News, "Overall, there is way more evidence for the permission than there will ever be for the fiction of the 'theft' of the marbles." He stated that the original document was destroyed during the Greek War of Independence, saying, "The fact that we don't have the original anymore is of no consequence. The original, seen by John Galt in Athens, was destroyed by the Greeks when they set fire to the archives of the Voivode in 1821."

The debate over the rightful ownership of the Parthenon Sculptures has been ongoing for decades. Greece alleges that the Elgin Marbles were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation, which the British government and the British Museum reject, as reported by The Independent. The British Museum Act 1963 prevents treasures from being legally given away by the British Museum, adding a layer of complexity to the discussions.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a firm stance on the issue, believing that the Parthenon Sculptures should remain at the British Museum. The Independent notes that last year, Sunak was involved in a spat with Mitsotakis after the Greek Prime Minister used an interview to push for the return of the Elgin Marbles. Sunak reportedly canceled a meeting with Mitsotakis in 2023, accusing him of grandstanding about their return.

In contrast, current UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is believed to be more open to the return of the Parthenon Sculptures than his predecessor. According to LIFO, Starmer is thought to be more favorable to their return, which could signal a potential breakthrough in negotiations. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Prime Minister Mitsotakis has expressed optimism about the eventual return of the sculptures. In an interview with iefimerida, he stated, "I firmly believe that the moment of the return of the Sculptures will come. I cannot specify when, nor with what speed this return will happen. Because I don't think we can believe that this will happen from one moment to the next. But I don't want to go into more detail, just to say that this discussion with the British Museum remains active." He also emphasized the significance of the return, saying, "I believe that when they return, not if they return, when they return the Sculptures, it will be a vindication for Melina, who first raised awareness, not the Greek but the global public opinion about the need for this reunification."

The potential return of the sculptures is not without legal challenges. Sky News reports that for this to happen, Greece would have to agree "to borrow an object it believes it owns rightfully, so the challenges remain." The UK Department of Media, Culture and Sport says it has "no plans to change existing government policy on restitution" and that it is up to the trustees of the museum to decide.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq