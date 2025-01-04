Stone tech 2.0: Researchers believe they found a technological leap that happened 900,000 years ago

Scientists uncovered a technological breakthrough in early human history at the El Barranc de la Boella site in northeastern Spain. Approximately 900,000 years ago, human ancestors in this region made a leap in stone tool manufacturing, introducing techniques that have been referred to as "stone tech 2.0" by researchers.

Researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela and the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES-CERCA) analyzed lithic artifacts produced by hominins at El Barranc de la Boella. Their findings indicate that the site is the oldest Acheulean site in Europe, marking an evolutionary milestone in human history. The tools discovered demonstrate technological behavior that predates the evolutionary split between modern humans and Neanderthals.

Diego Lombao, a researcher involved in the study, emphasized the significance of the site. The site supplies key evidence for the first dispersions of Mode 2 in Europe, "marking a turning point in the technological history of the continent," he said, according to GreekReporter.com. The Mode 2 technologies, also known as Acheulean techniques, represent a more sophisticated approach to toolmaking compared to the earlier Mode 1 or Oldowan technologies.

The tools found at El Barranc de la Boella, dating from 900,000 to 780,000 years ago, showcase knapping techniques. Hominins at the site exhibited meticulous planning and efficiency in their manufacturing and resource management strategies. HuffPost Spain reports that the ancient humans selected materials based on size and purpose, using flint for smaller tools and schist for larger instruments, demonstrating flexible technological behaviors.

"The technological behavior observed at El Barranc de la Boella demonstrates significant technological advancements and anticipatory behavior," Lombao and his team wrote, according to Science Alert. The analysis revealed that the toolmaking followed a common sequence, indicating that the manufacturers used a standard model to achieve uniform results. This level of standardization suggests a sophisticated level of foresight and planning among the hominins.

The Acheulean tools discovered are characterized by their symmetrical shapes and fine details. Unlike the earlier Oldowan tools, which were typically created by striking two stones together to produce sharp-edged fragments, the Acheulean techniques involved more refined methods. The Mode 2 techniques built on Mode 1 processes through further refinement, resulting in tools that were more likely to be symmetrical and tailored for specific purposes.

Furthermore, the discoveries at El Barranc de la Boella indicate that Europe was not an isolated point but in constant contact with Africa and the Near East. "The Barranc de la Boella shows us that the European continent was not an isolated scene, but a space of exchange and technological evolution in constant contact with Africa and the Near East," Lombao added, according to HuffPost Spain.

Similar finds have been made in the Levant region, supporting the hypothesis of multiple migrations and cultural exchanges from Africa. HeritageDaily reports that this continuous contact would have allowed the transmission of techniques and behaviors, resulting in a technological shift among the hominins of Europe at a time when tools were not only utilitarian but also involved sophisticated planning and a more efficient use of resources.

The stone tools from El Barranc de la Boella, classified as Acheulean, demonstrate a high level of skill in toolmaking. Hominins developed large, extremely complex stone tools for the time, such as axes and picks, placing them firmly in the later stage of Acheulean technology. These tools were used for multiple subsistence-related activities, and the ancient hominins effectively managed their resources, demonstrating their adaptability and cognitive abilities.

Researchers also found that the hominins worked stone off-site during early production stages and transported it strategically, reflecting notable planning and efficiency. According to HeritageDaily, hominins extracted and roughly processed stone outside their workshop, then transported it to the site where they completed the tool's manufacture. This approach demonstrates more efficient transport and the ability to move finished products to needed sites. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq