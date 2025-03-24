Archaeologist proposes new location for Biblical Rephaim Valley

In a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of the Old Testament, researcher Sabine Kleiman argues that the biblical Rephaim Valley, traditionally located near Jerusalem, may instead lie “east of the Elah Valley” — closer to Philistine Gath — and may derive its name from “the local Gittite elite” rather than legendary giants.

“The Valley of Rephaim is usually located in the direct vicinity of Jerusalem,” Kleiman writes. “However, a fresh look at the history of research reveals the uncertainty surrounding this identification and shows that the displayed geography rather points to a setting east of the Elah Valley.”

“The Valley of Rephaim was of utmost interest to the communities of the lowlands, who were during the 10th and 9th centuries BCE under the control of Philistine Gath,” according to Kleiman. “It can be further suggested that the Valley of Rephaim received its name from the influential Rapha family of Gath,” she adds.

Citing 2 Samuel and Chronicles, Kleiman observes that biblical references locate key battles involving David and the Philistines in this valley.

She notes that Gath’s influence in the lowlands during the 9th century BCE is well-attested: “Up until its destruction by Aram-Damascus in the second half of the 9th century BCE, the city of Gath was one of the strongest political entities in the southern Levant.”

Kleiman re-examines the famous battle narratives: “The significance of Gath during the 9th century is not only displayed in the records surrounding Achish but seems to have also been preserved in the accounts of David’s battles against the Philistines.”

A major focus is the location of Baal-Perazim. Kleiman finds merit in 19th-century explorer Conder’s view that it was near the spring ‘Ain Fâris, west of modern Nahalin. “Naẖal ‘Eẕyona is the natural continuation of the Elah Valley and connects the lowlands with the Hill Country,” she writes.

Kleiman connects the meaning of the to Gath’s elite, citing inscriptions found at the site.

“The affiliation of the Valley of Rephaim with Gath is not only evident through its location,” Kleiman writes. “It is probably also mirrored in its name and the connection of Rephaim to the sons of Rapha in 2 Samuel 21,15-22.”

Contrary to later interpretations of the Rephaim as mythical giants, Kleiman notes, that the characters in 2 Samuel 21 "do not necessarily display the traits of fearsome giants but rather of outstanding warriors, equipped with extraordinary skills."

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.