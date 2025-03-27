Declassified CIA files reveal psychic quest for the Ark of the Covenant

Recently declassified CIA documents reveal that in 1988, the CIA conducted an experiment as part of a secret project called Sun Streak, aiming to locate the lost artifact using remote viewing techniques.

In one of these experiments, a person identified as Remote Viewer No. 032 was tasked with finding an unknown target, which was, in fact, the Ark of the Covenant. Without prior knowledge of the target, Remote Viewer No. 032 described a container made of wood, gold, and silver, adorned with images of six-winged angels, and similar in shape to a coffin.

"The target is a container. The container contains another container inside it," Remote Viewer No. 032 stated, according to the New York Post. The remote viewer further described the object as being "hidden—subterranean, dark, and wet," indicating the concealed nature of its location.

The viewer perceived the presence of protective entities, warning that anyone attempting unauthorized access to the Ark would be "destroyed by the protectors of the container by a force unknown to us." Additionally, Remote Viewer No. 032 suggested that the site was populated by Arabic-speaking individuals dressed in all white, with visuals indicating the presence of mosque domes, as reported by Insider Paper.

"The purpose of the target is to bring people together. It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection," Remote Viewer No. 032 said, according to Metro. "There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons, and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know."

The CIA's Project Sun Streak, initiated in the 1980s, sought to employ individuals with purported psychic abilities to locate distant targets using only geographical coordinates. The project's findings fueled debates among historians, archaeologists, and conspiracy theorists alike.

The Ark of the Covenant, considered the holiest object in Judaism, was built by the Israelites around the 13th century BCE, according to the Bible. Moses is said to have placed the stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments inside the Ark. It was housed in the Holy of Holies, the innermost chamber of the Temple in Jerusalem, until it vanished during the Babylonian conquesclassit in 586 BCE.

Over the centuries, numerous theories emerged regarding the fate of the Ark. One theory claims it was taken to Ethiopia, where it allegedly resides in a local church called Mary of Zion. In 2018, a group of American Christians from the Bible Archaeology Search and Exploration Institute (BASE) claimed to have discovered the Ark inside a remote church in Africa, according to Metro. However, many researchers quickly dismissed this claim, leaving its true location a mystery.

The declassified document included several pages of drawings depicting one of the four seraphim that stand on the corners of the Ark, as well as a drawing of mummies lined up on a wall. The report also includes sketches of a domed mosque, fueling further speculation about the Ark's location in the Middle East.

