Modern tech unveils WWII submarine 'M-49' lost for 82 years in Russian waters

The Russian Pacific Fleet, with the support of veteran organizations of submariners, discovered a sunken "Malyutka"-class submarine, identified as "M-49," in the Peter the Great Bay where it went missing during a combat mission in August 1941. The discovery was reported by TASS and RIA Novosti, citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet, according to Gazeta.ru.

"Presumably, the discovered diesel submarine is the submarine 'M-49' of the Pacific Fleet, communication with which was lost on August 16, 1941. On the submarine 'M-49', the crew consisting of 22 people perished," the press service stated, according to Gazeta.ru.

Specialists aboard the rescue vessel "Igor Belousov" were able to establish the location and type of "M-49," surveying the underwater object using search devices and underwater remotely operated vehicles. Experts determined that the submarine's size, shape, and armament correspond to the parameters of "Malyutka"-class submarines.

In August 1941, during the execution of a combat mission in the southwestern part of the Peter the Great Bay, two small submarines of the Pacific Fleet, "M-49" and "M-63," went missing. The search for these missing submarines began about 20 years ago and involved vessels, including the research sailing vessel "Iskra," the hydrographic vessel "Vice-Admiral Vorontsov," and other ships of the Pacific Fleet.

"Malyutka"-class submarines, also known as the "M" series, had a displacement of 258 tons and were equipped with two torpedo tubes and a 45-mm gun located near the conning tower. Affectionately nicknamed "Malyutki," meaning "Little Ones," these submarines played a role during World War II, undertaking dangerous missions in hostile waters.

The discovery of "M-49" not only serves as a historical find but also brings a sense of closure to the families of the 22 crew members who perished aboard the submarine. The loss of communication with "M-49" on August 16, 1941, had left their fate unknown for decades. The identification of the submarine honors their memory and acknowledges their sacrifice during the war.

The Pacific Fleet's continuous efforts to locate lost submarines demonstrate a commitment to preserving naval history and honoring those who served. The involvement of veteran organizations of submariners underscores the importance of remembering and recognizing the sacrifices made by naval personnel. By utilizing search techniques, they have demonstrated a dedication to uncovering and preserving the past.

Earlier, in the South China Sea, the U.S. submarine "Harder" from World War II was discovered, indicating a renewed global interest in locating and preserving historical naval artifacts. These discoveries provide historical insights and serve as solemn reminders of the perils faced by submariners during wartime.

The use of search devices and underwater remotely operated vehicles was instrumental in discovering these long-lost submarines. The crew of "Igor Belousov" utilized these tools effectively to survey the underwater object and confirm its identity. Specialists established that in terms of size, shape, and armament, the submarine corresponds to the parameters of "Malyutka"-class submarines.

The recovery of "M-49" stands as a testament to the enduring respect for those who have served and the relentless pursuit of historical truth. The confirmation of "M-49's" location provides closure and allows historians to piece together events from that period. Understanding the circumstances that led to the submarine's disappearance can offer insights into the challenges faced by submariners during the war.

As further investigations are conducted on the submerged "M-49," there is hope that more information will surface regarding its final mission and the bravery of its crew. Artifacts recovered may eventually be displayed in museums, serving as educational tools for future generations. The discovery ensures that the stories of the lost submariners are not forgotten and that their legacy continues to be honored.

"Malyutka"-class submarines had a crucial role during the early years of World War II. Despite their small size, they were capable of engaging enemy vessels and performing reconnaissance missions. Equipped with two torpedoes and a 45-mm gun, they were designed for coastal defense and offensive operations in shallow waters. These submarines were a strategic asset to the Soviet Navy during that period of the war.

The loss of "M-49" and "M-63" had been a lingering mystery for the Russian Navy. The confirmation of "M-49's" location not only fills a historical gap but also pays homage to the dedication and courage of its crew. The collaborative efforts between the military and veteran organizations highlight the collective endeavor to preserve the nation's naval heritage.

The recent discoveries of sunken submarines like "M-49" and the U.S. submarine "Harder" contribute to a broader understanding of underwater warfare and its ramifications. They emphasize the importance of technological advancements in underwater exploration and the ongoing commitment to honoring those who served beneath the waves.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.