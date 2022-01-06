The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Biblical name, sealings shed light on 1st Temple treasuries in Jerusalem

New research published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology offers insights on where the Kingdom of Judah kept its wealth some 2,600 years ago.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 17:54

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 18:37
The “Royal Building” in the Ophel Park, identified by the researchers as the Royal Treasury (photo credit: YOSSEF LELLOUCHE)
The “Royal Building” in the Ophel Park, identified by the researchers as the Royal Treasury
(photo credit: YOSSEF LELLOUCHE)
New research on several artifacts dating back 2,600 years and uncovered in the area of the Temple Mount or its immediate proximity has shed light on where both the Temple and the Kingdom of Judah’s treasuries once stood, two Israeli archaeologists have suggested.
The two, Zachi Dvira and Dr. Gabriel Barkay, analyzed dozens of clay seals that were found over the decades by sifting soil from the holy area – where archaeological digs are not allowed – as well as from excavations at Ophel Park, adjacent to the southern wall of the Old City.
Clay seals were used in antiquity to sign documents or containers, ensuring they would reach their recipients closed and untouched. The seals could bear symbols or inscriptions.
“Scholars usually don’t consider the back of the seals, but by doing it, a lot can be learned, especially about the type of objects they were attached to,” said Dvira.
By analyzing the seals, the scholars realized that a significant number of the artifacts carried impressions of woven fabrics on their reverse. This likely indicated that they were used to seal small bags filled with precious metals.
The clay sealing (Bulla) of Hiṣilyahu son of Immer, a member of the priestly Immer family, who served in the administration of the Temple treasury. (credit: ZACHI DVIRA) The clay sealing (Bulla) of Hiṣilyahu son of Immer, a member of the priestly Immer family, who served in the administration of the Temple treasury. (credit: ZACHI DVIRA)
This was true both for seals from the Temple Mount and for those found in an impressive public building dating to the First Temple period uncovered in the Ophel Park. The building was unearthed during excavations in the 1970s and 1980s and referred to as the “royal building.”
According to the researchers, whose finds were recently published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology, it shows the presence of two different treasuries, one for the Temple and one for the kingdom.
“The back of most clay seals found in other areas showed that they were used to seal other kinds of objects, for example papyruses and therefore documents,” Dvira said.
The seals often bear names that archaeologists attribute to either the owner of the objects sealed with them, or the officials in charge of managing their belongings.
In their work, Dvira and Barkay also focused on an inscription on a specific clay sealing discovered years ago, offering a new reading of the visible paleo-Hebrew letters it bears. They suggested that the full name of  “_lyhw son of _mr” was “Hi_ilyahu son of Immer.”
A Pashhur son of Immer is mentioned in the Bible as a member of a priestly family serving in the Temple around the sixth or seventh century BCE, the same period to which the clay sealing dates.
“Pashhur son of Immer, the priest who was chief officer of the House of the Lord, heard Jeremiah prophesy these things,” reads the 20th chapter of Jeremiah. “Pashhur thereupon had Jeremiah flogged. For thus said the Lord: I am going to deliver you and all your friends over to terror. And I will deliver all the wealth, all the riches, and all the prized possessions of this city, and I will also deliver all the treasures of the kings of Judah into the hands of their enemies: they shall seize them as plunder and carry them off to Babylon.”
“Hi_ilyahu could have been his brother,” said Dvira, noting that at that time “paqid” and “nagid,” the titles used in Jeremiah to describe Pashhur, referred to Priests and Levites who were appointed over the treasuries. It was common for several family members to share the task.


Tags Temple Mount archaeology david kingdom holy sites in jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel needs compelling stories, not just facts, to win the PR war - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Faydra Shapiro

Where is the threat to Christians in Israel? - opinion

 By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Gershon Baskin

Ben-Gvir is Kahane's replica and a cancer in Israeli society - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Rafael Medoff

Don't exaggerate Diaspora Jewry's 'distress' amid COVID-19 travel ban - opinion

 By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by