Early Christian mosaic to be 'released' from jail, Megiddo Prison move announced

Believed to be the earliest mosaic dedicated to Jesus, the mosaic was discovered between 2004 and 2008 in a salvage dig for prison expansion.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 05:23
An ancient third-century mosaic until now hidden behind bars, so to speak, on the grounds of the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel — will soon be made available for viewing by the public.

The mosaic, believed to be the earliest mosaic dedicated to Jesus, was discovered between 2004 and 2008 beneath the Megiddo Prison Dr. Yotam Tepper, now Israel Antiquities Authority central region academic consultant. It is thought to have been part of an early Christian prayer house and includes a Greek inscription dedicated “to the God Jesus Christ.”

Now the prison is slated to be relocated as early as June to allow archaeologists to make the mosaic accessible to tourists and allow for further investigation, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Sunday on their Facebook page.

The mosaic was uncovered between 2004 and 2008 in an IAA salvage dig ordered by the Israel Prisons Service before they began construction of a new prison wing. More than 60 prisoners from Megiddo and Tzalmon prisons participated in the dig over a number of months.

Two additional inscriptions were found on the mosaic and translated by Hebrew University Professor Leah di Segni. The inscription on the north side was dedicated to an army officer named Gaianos who contributed to the mosaic floor. The east inscription is dedicated to the memory of four women: Frimilia, Kiriaka, Dorothea and Karasta. 

Early Christian mosaic to be 'released' from jail, Megiddo Prison move announced. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Early Christian mosaic to be 'released' from jail, Megiddo Prison move announced. (credit: YOLI SCHWARTZ/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The name Akaptos is memorialized in the western inscription as "Lover of God who contributed the altar to the god Jesus Christos, as a memorial."

Excavations at the site revealed a path inside the village with dwellings on both sides, noted Tepper. The large building with the Christian prayer hall was located on the northwest side of the path, while another large building was on the south side. He hopes to be able to continue researching the buildings when he is able to renew the excavations. 

Finds from the site area including remains from a Roman period Jewish village—with both Jewish and Samaritan residents—a Roman army legion camp and a Roman-Byzantine city indicate the presence of diverse cultural, religious and ethnic population groups, said Tepper. Archeological evidence also points towards an early Christian community whose members included Roman army officers and tells the story of Christianity from before it became the official religion of the empire. 

“There was an early Christian community here way before Christianity became the official religion. Through the excavations we learned about all the connections between Samaritans, Jews, pagans, Christians, soldiers and civilians,” said Tepper. “It is a microcosm. To have neighborhoods of so many different religions and ethnicities in such geographical proximity to each other makes this very special.” 

Archaeological evidence points towards good neighborly relations, he said.

“We see their houses next to each other which points to a good relationship. Of course, I don’t know what they said to one another,” he said. “Because of the presence of different religions here it is a very interesting place to excavate and learn about the relations between the different religions…it can be a very important contribution to our knowledge.”  

Interestingly, he said, when the Romans left the site they purposefully covered the mosaic with a protective layer of roof tiles and large sections of wall plaster. The building shows no sign of destruction and though they found remains from the fourth century in other parts of the village it appears that nobody re-inhabited the Christian building or made use of it in any way. This could point to continued Roman ownership of the property, he said.

“The building was abandoned and nobody lived there again,” he said. “Usually when people leave, others use the building but here that did not happen.”

Already during the excavations over a decade ago, there had been talk of moving the prison. Last week, representatives from the IAA, the Israel Prison Service and the Megiddo Regional Council toured the area to discuss the move.

“I am ready to begin excavating again. It is a challenge and I am very curious to see what we discover,” said Tepper. “I will be very happy to return.” 



