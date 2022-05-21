Prehistoric feces found at Stonehenge show signs of parasites - study

Ancient feces were uncovered at the prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, and showed signs that "parasites got consumed via badly cooked cow" at the scene, according to a study conducted by Cambridge University archaeologists.

The peer-reviewed study, which the university published on Friday, included an analysis that concluded that feces samples found at the prehistoric site contained the eggs of parasitic worms.

This was found in the fossilized feces of one human and four dogs. Some of them contained capillariid worm eggs, suggesting that the human ate raw, undercooked liver from an infected animal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This implies that the inhabitants consumed cattle organs, and any that weren't eaten were fed to their pets.

The researchers came to this discovery by investigating 19 pieces of feces that were found at Durrington Walls and were preserved nearly as long as when Stonehenge was first constructed.

The well-known tourist site was constructed approximately 5,000 years ago.

Building at Cambridge University in England. (credit: REUTERS)

“This is the first time intestinal parasites have been recovered from Neolithic Britain, and to find them in the environment of Stonehenge is really something,” said Dr. Piers Mitchell, the lead author of the study, who works at Cambridge University’s Department of Archaeology.