The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Kayakers find 8,000-year-old human skull in Minnesota River

The discovery, thought to be a Native American young man, is making headlines this week as Native Americans say published photos are offensive to their culture.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 07:09
Kayaking in Israel. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Kayaking in Israel.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

On the Minnesota River, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, two kayakers spotted a human skull last summer, at the time having little idea of the find's significance, US media reported. 

Drought conditions on the river had made the brown bone, discovered along the riverbank, easier to discern, according to multiple sources.  

The pair, concerned that the find could be the remains of a missing person, perhaps in a murder case, reportedly called Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable. Hable told Minnesota Public Radio that the discovery was a "complete shock." 

Minneapolis. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Minneapolis. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

He recalled to the local radio station bringing the skull over to a medical examiner and eventually to the FBI, where a forensic anthropologist used carbon dating to determine it was likely the skull of a young man who lived between 5500 and 6000 B.C.

The anthropologist reportedly declared the man, thought to be Native American, had a depression in his skull that was “perhaps suggestive of the cause of death," the Associated Press reported. 

While the discovery occurred in September of last year, it's finally making headlines this week following a Facebook post on Wednesday by Hable, who posted photos of the find. His office came under fire by several Native Americans and community leaders, who said publishing photos of ancestral remains was offensive to their culture. Hable has since removed the post and apologized. 

Minnesota Indian Affairs Council Cultural Resources Specialist Dylan Goetsch said in a statement that neither the council nor the state archaeologist were notified about the discovery, which is mandated by state laws that oversee care of Native American remains.

Goetsch said the Facebook post “showed a complete lack of cultural sensitivity” by failing to call the individual a Native American and referring to the remains as “a little piece of history.”

Kathleen Blue, a professor of anthropology at Minnesota State University, said Wednesday that the skull was without question from an ancestor of one of the tribes still living in the area, The New York Times reported.

She said the young man likely did not participate in migration like mammals and bison. Rather, he would have likely eaten a diet of plants, deer, fish, turtles and freshwater mussels locally, Blue told the Times

“There’s probably not that many people at that time wandering around Minnesota 8,000 years ago, because, like I said, the glaciers have only retreated a few thousands years before that,” Blue said. “That period, we don’t know much about it.”



Tags Minnesota archeology Skulls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by