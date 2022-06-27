Lod Mosaic returns home to mosaic center in Lod after world tour

During Roman rule, the city of Lod, also known as Lydda, flourished as the regional capital with a very diverse and cosmopolitan population including Jews, pagans and early Christians. Sometime in the third century, a member of the wealthy elite, perhaps a merchant or political leader, commissioned the construction of a lavish villa in what was then the affluent quarter of the city, replete with floors made of the most impressive mosaics of its time.

The villa underwent various changes and renovations over the Roman, Byzantine and early Islamic periods with rooms and mosaics added, walls taken down and put up, until apparently, it all came tumbling down in an earthquake in 749 CE. The mosaics were uncovered almost completely preserved 1,700 years later in 1996 during a rescue excavation led by the late Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Miriam Avissar prior to road construction work in the northeast of the city, in an area, adjacent to the Ginton Junction.

“It was the biggest and most impressive and unique mosaic discovered in Israel,” said current head of the IAA art conservation unit Mark Avrahami at the June 27 dedication ceremony of the Shelby White and Leon Levy Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center.

The mosaic will go on public display at the center beginning this summer following its exhibition worldwide since 2010, including at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The ceremony took place in the presence of donor Shelby White and representatives of the Leon Levy Foundation, senior representatives of the IAA, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Lod Municipality.

Lod mosaic as it was discovered on site. (credit: SKYVIEW LTD)

“It is very impressive in its artistic style and its state of preservation was perfect,” Avrahami said, noting that the mosaic details include shadows of the animal images as well as blood dripping from a bull in one panel depicting a hunting or fighting scene with a lion.

After its discovery, the mosaic was documented and photographed in-situ by the conservation team led by then-head of the IAA Art Conservation Unit Jacques Neguer. Due to the lack of funds for its continued conservation and development of an exhibition space, the mosaic was re-covered at the conclusion of the excavations.

In 2009 funding for conservation of the mosaic and construction of an exhibition center came in the form of a donation from the Leon Levy Foundation and Shelby White, chairwoman of the Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority which, in collaboration with the municipality of Lod and the IAA established the modern archaeological complex.

The decision to create the museum for the mosaic required that it be moved while construction took place. After further conservation and documentation work at the IAA’s Rockefeller Museum conservation lab the mosaic went on its international museum tour starting in 2010 until the complex was completed. In addition to the Metropolitan Museum, it was shown in other of the world’s most important museums, including the Louvre in Paris, the Altes Museum in Berlin, the Legion of Honor, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

“From the moment Leon and I saw this historic mosaic we knew how important it was for the town of Lod and the world. The mosaic was found here and we wanted it to stay here,” said Shelby at the official opening ceremony.

“It took so many people to make it happen and everybody took part, and were so enthusiastic. My intent was to bring it back to the neighborhood where it was found to help the local economy and local residents. We want to local community, the school children to take pride to be in Lod.” Shelby White

They purposefully decided not to include a restaurant at the center so the local restaurants nearby can benefit from the presence of the center’s visitors, she said.

While the mosaic itself is impressive, the finds discovered underneath the foundation and near it were no less impressive, said Avrahami—including footprints, a handprint of a fist where somebody placed his hand to steady himself as he worked, and several examples of a colored sinopia—the mosaic model sculpted in fresh plaster used to lay out the design before the mosaic is made. Normally the sinopia is mono-chromed, and it is the first time such a colored technique was found here, he said.

“It is like meeting the Roman people who worked here,” he said.

The opulence of the mosaic is indicative of the Roman tendency, much like in today’s world, to always have the best, the most impressive homes and possessions, he said.

“There was a competition between the rich and the ruling elite,” he said.

While the names of the skilled artists who created this magnificent mosaic has been lost to time, based on the sumptuous style, motifs and quality it could have only been made by the renowned school of artists who roamed throughout the Roman empire during that period, making similar creations in places like Carthage and Sicily, said IAA senior research archaeologist Hagit Torge.

“This is the Rolls Royce,” she said. “This is the most visually impressive mosaic we have found. This is the whole point of archaeology: not just the structures, but trying to understand the people who built them and lived in them, their social structure and environmental relations.”

During construction of the center in 2014 and 2018 two other mosaics were found at the site, said Amir Gorzalczany, director of the excavation and head of the scientific evaluation branch of the IAA, one an additional colored mosaic that was part of the mansion’s courtyard. Left in place, it is also included in the center as part of the visitors’ experience; other mosaics are exhibited on the walls.

The panels

The central square panel of the main mosaic once graced what was probably a large audience room and within a 17 meters long and about 9 meters wide area there are smaller squares and triangles depicting various birds, fish and animals that surround a larger octagonal scene with ferocious wild animals including a lion and lioness, an elephant, a giraffe, rhinoceros, tiger and wild bull.

These depictions also hint to some of the entertainment or events people of that social strata experienced or saw, said Torge.

A northern panel continues with the same theme of wild creatures, while a southern panel features a single marine scene of fish and two Roman merchant ships. A striking feature of the mosaics is that none contain a human figure and there are no overt religious content, making it difficult for experts to determine whether the owner of the luxurious villa was pagan, Jew or Christian.

The design of the main mosaic was influenced by that of North African mosaics, Gorzalczany said, while a smaller one found later with its images of fish in circles and semi-circles is reminiscent of mosaics found in Western Europe.

“The mosaic is impressive, and the effort put into making the mosaic is very apparent,” said Gorzalczany. “But, beyond the mosaic itself, there is also the contact with the people who lived here, and the simple laborers who worked here. It is very human.”