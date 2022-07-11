The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Stone Age jewelry found in Russian burial site made of human bones - study

Out of 37 samples of bone-made jewelry tested, 12 were found to be made of human bone, a third of all tested remains.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 04:43
Human skeleton bones discovered in a previously unknown Anglo-Saxon cemetery in Norfolk are seen at the offices of MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) in Northampton, central England November 16, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH)
Human skeleton bones discovered in a previously unknown Anglo-Saxon cemetery in Norfolk are seen at the offices of MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) in Northampton, central England November 16, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH)

Burial remains dating back to 8,200 years ago from an island in modern-day Russia's Lake Onega revealed human bones were used as raw material to make jewelry.

This was discovered following a reexamination of the remains by a group of University of Helsinki researchers, 80 years after the initial examination of the findings, which were obtained during an archaeological excavation of Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov island in the 1930s. Their findings were published in the Journal of Archaeological Science in June.

The findings, which consisted of both human remains and various other objects, were sent to a lab at the University of York's BioArCh research facility to be analyzed using the zooarchaeology by mass spectrometry (ZooMS) technique. ZooMS identified species using peptides or amino acids extracted from proteins contained in extremely small samples of bone.

Out of 37 samples of bone-made jewelry sent to the University of York, 12 were found to be made of human bone. While most samples were made primarily from bones of elks and bovines, almost every third sample tested was made from human bones.

The pendants were described as "flakes of broken long bones of varying sized," usually featuring one or two chiseled cuts.

The researchers did note that the use of human bones as a raw material for objects is not exclusive to the Russian island. According to them, it is also a known phenomenon in archaeological sites in Asia and South America.

Lake Onega, in the territory of the autonomous Republic of Karelia, northwestern Russia (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Lake Onega, in the territory of the autonomous Republic of Karelia, northwestern Russia (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Why would humans wear human bones?

The researchers suggested theories for the use of human bones in pendants and other objects. The first theory hypothesizes that ancient humans made objects out of the bones of slain enemies or sometimes kept them on display.

Another theory suggests that the bones may have belonged to family members or tribe leaders, worn out of respect. 

However, cannibalism remains associated with the use of human bones in archaeological findings. Often, traces of meat removal can be found on the bones.

While cannibalism might have been more common in the Stone Age, there is "no reason to suspect" cannibalism was involved in the Lake Onega remains, project leader, Prof. Kristiina Mannermaa said.

"The surface of the bone pendants we investigated is so worn out that you cannot make out any potential cut mark," Mannermaa explained. "We have no reason to suspect cannibalism on the basis of the discoveries in Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov."

The intertwining of animals and humans

According to Mannermaa, it is particularly interesting that objects made from human bones were indistinguishable from those made from animal remains.

"Using animal and human bones together in the same ornament or clothing may have symbolized the ability of humans to transform into animals in their minds," the researcher noted. "It may indicate the intertwining of animals and humans in the Stone Age worldview."

In the previous study conducted on the remains, some of the bone pendants discovered were labeled as made of animal bones.



Tags Russia archaeology wildlife Jewelry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by