The Mayans may have turned dead important people into balls for games

The Mayans may have turned important figures into balls for sport after they died, according to some new archaeological evidence found in a Mayan crypt in Mexico.

The crypt is located in the pyramids of the ancient city of Tonina and is believed to have been built during the 7th or 8th centuries.

Archaeologist Juan Yadeun hypothesized in the past that the Mayans had this ritual with the elite dead, but now new evidence may prove that he was right.

Human ash and rubber

In the crypt, the archaeologists found 400 vessels containing human ash mixed with rubber and roots which could be a stage in the forming of the balls.

Archaeologists find evidence that the Mayans may have turned important people into balls after death (Credit: INAH Handout/Reuters).

“Just as Egyptians tried to preserve bodies, we know where they were transformed in another way. For example, in death bundles,” said Yadeun. “We also have evidence they were incorporated into balls, during the Classic Period the balls were gigantic. The evidence shows they were big.”