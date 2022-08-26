The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient dinosaur tracks exposed along riverbed after drought in Texas

The tracks most likely belonged to an acrocanthosaurus, who roamed North America around 113 million years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 21:23
(illustration) One of the more than 250 ancient trackways is visible at the Cal Orcko dinosaur track site, inside the FANCESA cement quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, August 7, 2006 (photo credit: DAVID MERCADO/REUTERS)
(illustration) One of the more than 250 ancient trackways is visible at the Cal Orcko dinosaur track site, inside the FANCESA cement quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, August 7, 2006
(photo credit: DAVID MERCADO/REUTERS)

Dinosaur footprints dating to around 113 million years ago were found at the bottom of a dried river at Dinosaur Valley State Park, exposed by a severe drought in the southern US state of Texas.

The tracks most likely belonged to an acrocanthosaurus, Dinosaur Valley State Park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia told CNN, as most prints recently uncovered "at different parts of the river in the park belong to Acrocanthosaurus."

Acrocanthosaurus lived in what is now North America during the Early Cretaceous period, with remains found across the US South and Midwest. Teeth attributed to Acrocanthosaurus were also found as east as Maryland.

The largest known specimen of the dinosaur species was estimated to have weighed around 6,200 kilograms and to have been around 11 and a half meters in length.

Texas park at work to uncover dinosaur tracks

Work is now underway at the Texas park to uncover "one of the longest dinosaur trackways in the world," according to a Facebook post by the state park.

According to the park, other dinosaur footprints found at the central Texas park include the Sauroposeidon, which stood at around 18 meters tall and weighed up to 44 tonnes in adulthood.

Droughts in Texas

According to the US Drought Monitor, over 87% of Texans are currently suffering from a moderate-to-exceptional drought in their area, and over 70% suffer from severe-to-exceptional droughts.



Tags United States environment archaeology texas climate change dinosaur drought
