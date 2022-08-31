Ancient Israelites didn't build the pyramids, how did ancient Egyptians?

Jews can’t claim that their ancestors, the Israelite slaves in Egypt, built the Great Pyramids on the western bank of the Nile River that have fascinated mankind for some four millennia. They did do construction work for the Egyptians during their four centuries of bondage – probably building cities and storehouses in the vast empire.
But how did Egyptian architects move over two million granite and limestone blocks, each weighing more than two tons, from the banks of the Nile to the Giza plateau where the pyramids are located some eight kilometers away?
They couldn’t have rolled them over lumber; this would have been too exhausting. Scientists have hypothesized that they sent them over a channel or river, but there is no such body of water connecting the Nile and Giza.
Now a team of Egyptian and French researchers have found evidence of a tributary of the Nile called the Khufu branch that dried up about six centuries before the Common Era but apparently had bisected the desert and joined the two sites. The area has since been turned into a cemetery.
What did the researchers find?
Looking at specimens preserved in the desert soil, they the Khufu branch over the past eight millennia. Their findings have just been published in the Proceedings of the [US] National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) under the title “Nile waterscapes facilitated the construction of the Giza pyramids during the 3rd millennium BCE.”Hader Sheisha, an environmental geographer at the European Center for Research and Teaching in Environmental Geoscience at Aix Marseille Université who was one of the 10 authors of the study, said that the discovery of specimens – small pieces of papyrus – that were dug up near the Red Sea nine years ago spurred the findings. Writings on some of the fragments described the transport of stone via an offshoot of the Nile to Giza. The team collected sediment near the pyramid site by drilling into the sand and studying pollen grains that provided evidence of ancient plant life that couldn’t have survived without water. “The pyramids of Giza originally overlooked a now-defunct arm of the Nile. This fluvial channel, the Khufu branch, enabled navigation to the Pyramid Harbor complex but its precise environmental history is unclear. To fill this knowledge gap, we use pollen-derived vegetation patterns to reconstruct 8,000 y of fluvial variations on the Giza floodplain… Our results show that Giza’s waterscapes responded to the gradual insolation-driven aridification of East Africa, with the lowest Nile levels recorded at the end of the Dynastic Period. The Khufu branch remained during the reigns of Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, facilitating the transportation of construction materials to the Giza Pyramid Complex,” they wrote.