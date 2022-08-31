Ancient Israelites didn't build the pyramids, how did ancient Egyptians?

Jews can’t claim that their ancestors, the Israelite slaves in Egypt, built the Great Pyramids on the western bank of the Nile River that have fascinated mankind for some four millennia. They did do construction work for the Egyptians during their four centuries of bondage – probably building cities and storehouses in the vast empire.

But how did Egyptian architects move over two million granite and limestone blocks, each weighing more than two tons, from the banks of the Nile to the Giza plateau where the pyramids are located some eight kilometers away?

They couldn’t have rolled them over lumber; this would have been too exhausting. Scientists have hypothesized that they sent them over a channel or river, but there is no such body of water connecting the Nile and Giza.

Now a team of Egyptian and French researchers have found evidence of a tributary of the Nile called the Khufu branch that dried up about six centuries before the Common Era but apparently had bisected the desert and joined the two sites. The area has since been turned into a cemetery.

What did the researchers find?

A man waits for tourists to rent his camels in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza last month. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)

Looking at specimens preserved in the desert soil, they the Khufu branch over the past eight millennia. Their findings have just been published in the Proceedings of the [US] National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) under the title “Nile waterscapes facilitated the construction of the Giza pyramids during the 3rd millennium BCE.”

Writings on some of the fragments described the transport of stone via an offshoot of the Nile to Giza.

The Khufu branch remained during the reigns of Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, facilitating the transportation of construction materials to the Giza Pyramid Complex,”