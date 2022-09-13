The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rare artifacts seized from man's home in Hebron

The items were reportedly looted from a cave near Tel Hebron and kept illegally by the man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 05:56
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The South Mount Hebron area, July 20, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Authorities on Monday seized numerous rare artifacts from the home of a 55-year-old man in Hebron.

The items include coins from the Roman, Byzantine and Umayyad periods, as well as pottery, including a container that appears to be nearly fully intact, and other artifacts from the Late Bronze age.

The items were reportedly looted from a cave near Tel Hebron and kept illegally by the man.

They have since been transferred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Zif, an archaeological site in South Hebron Hills (credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Zif, an archaeological site in South Hebron Hills (credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IAA raids home of suspected illegal antiquities dealer in Modi’in

The Jerusalem Post reported in May that the Israel Antiquities Authority seized some 1,800 coins, pottery plates, an ancient bronze figurine and antique rings from the home of a suspected illegal antiquities dealer in Modi’in.

Judith Sudilovsky contributed to this report.



