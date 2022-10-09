The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists uncover bodies of 76 children with hearts removed in Peru

Archaeologists theorize that in keeping with the customs of the time, the children were victims of child sacrifice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 20:28
View of a mass grave of children and adults from the Chimu culture at Pampa La Cruz in Huanchaco district of Trujillo, Peru. (photo credit: REUTERS/DOUGLAS JUAREZ)
View of a mass grave of children and adults from the Chimu culture at Pampa La Cruz in Huanchaco district of Trujillo, Peru.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DOUGLAS JUAREZ)

The remains of 76 children were found by archaeologists at Pampa La Cruz in Peru last week with signs that they may have had their hearts removed in some form of child sacrifice, according to Live Science.

"They were buried on an extended position, with the feet toward the east," Gabriel Prieto told Live Science.

"They were buried on top of an artificial mound."

Gabriel Prieto

Over the last few years, archaeological excavations in Pampa La Cruz revealed 323 possible child sacrifices all of which showed the same signs of removed hearts. At another nearby site called Las Llamas, 137 adults and children were also found in the same way.

While radiocarbon dating still needs to be done on the newly-found remains, archaeologists expect them to date similarly to the other victims found in Pampa La Cruz - somewhere between the years 1100 and 1200.

View of a mass grave of children and adults from the Chimu culture at Pampa La Cruz in Huanchaco district of Trujillo, Peru. (credit: REUTERS/DOUGLAS JUAREZ) View of a mass grave of children and adults from the Chimu culture at Pampa La Cruz in Huanchaco district of Trujillo, Peru. (credit: REUTERS/DOUGLAS JUAREZ)

This dating would mean that the victims were of the Chimu people - who inhabited the area at the time.

Would it make sense for the Chimu people to practice child sacrifice?

According to Prof. Richard Sutter of Purdue University who is part of the archaeological team, the other people who lived in the area at the time practiced human sacrifices, so it would not be unreasonable to expect the Chimu people to do the same.

Chimu culture was agriculture-based, and they were known for their work with textiles, gold, silver and copper.



Tags children archaeology murder peru
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
3

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
4

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by