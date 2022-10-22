The shipwreck of a rare 120-year-old Whaleback boat was discovered in Lake Superior in Michigan by researchers from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

The Whaleback boat was a rather unique cargo steamship, which was used almost exclusively in the Great Lakes area to transport goods. Only 44 vessels were constructed, making it a very rare historical ship. The Whaleback got its name from its peculiar shape while fully loaded.

The specific boat that was found is the Barge 129, an 89 meters long boat that sank in 1902. This vessel was the last sank undiscovered Whaleback boat in the Great Lake area.

What is the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society?

The researchers who found the wreckage are part of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS), a group that commences exploration of historic shipwrecks in eastern Lake Superior.

“I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a Whaleback. I was pretty excited. I couldn’t wait to get the cameras on it,” said GLSHS Director of Marine Operations Darryl Ertel Jr.

Bruce Lynn, the executive director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, told CNN that "there are a lot of wrecks out there, but some of them have these features, or characteristics, that make us want to find them more, and this was definitely one of them, because they’re very unusual ships.

“When we had the ROV on it, you could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place…that was an incredible moment!" he added.