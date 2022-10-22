The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Rare Whaleback shipwreck discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan

The shipwreck of a rare 120-year-old Whaleback boat was discovered in Lake Superior in Michigan by researchers from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 05:50

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 05:51
Ice-clad whaleback on lakes, 1900. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/BAIN NEWS SERVICE)
Ice-clad whaleback on lakes, 1900.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/BAIN NEWS SERVICE)

The shipwreck of a rare 120-year-old Whaleback boat was discovered in Lake Superior in Michigan by researchers from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. 

The Whaleback boat was a rather unique cargo steamship, which was used almost exclusively in the Great Lakes area to transport goods. Only 44 vessels were constructed, making it a very rare historical ship. The Whaleback got its name from its peculiar shape while fully loaded.

The specific boat that was found is the Barge 129, an 89 meters long boat that sank in 1902. This vessel was the last sank undiscovered Whaleback boat in the Great Lake area. 

What is the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society?

The researchers who found the wreckage are part of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS), a group that commences exploration of historic shipwrecks in eastern Lake Superior.

“I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a Whaleback. I was pretty excited. I couldn’t wait to get the cameras on it,” said GLSHS Director of Marine Operations Darryl Ertel Jr.

“I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a Whaleback. I was pretty excited. I couldn’t wait to get the cameras on it”.

Darryl Ertel Jr.

Bruce Lynn, the executive director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, told CNN that "there are a lot of wrecks out there, but some of them have these features, or characteristics, that make us want to find them more, and this was definitely one of them, because they’re very unusual ships.

“When we had the ROV on it, you could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place…that was an incredible moment!" he added.



Tags Ship Michigan usa Diving
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by