The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Detroit 14-year-old arrested for antisemitic threat to murder Jews

The incident is part of a concerning 56% spike in Michigan antisemitism from 2020 to 2021.

By BOAZ EDIDIN
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 15:30
Detroit Police car (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Detroit Police car
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Metro Detroit Jewish advocacy groups fear that antisemitic sentiment in the city is rising after a teenager threatened to “kill all jews” on social media last week.

The FBI notified the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office that a 14-year-old male had posted pictures of three firearms on social media and warned that he would kill unspecified Jewish people. Sheriff’s Deputies responded promptly, arresting the teenager in his home on Wednesday, October 13. 

“We will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable,” said Oakland Country Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who has served as Sheriff of Oakland County since 1999, in response to the incident, as well as two unrelated threats directed towards local schools.

"If you make a threat, we’re coming for you,” Sheriff Bouchard continued. "And that’s not a threat; it’s a promise."

Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

"We will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable."

Sheriff Michael Bouchard

Antisemitism in Michigan rises

In an interview with Detroit’s WDIV Local 4 News network, Executive Director of the Jewish Relations Council Rabbi Asher Lopatin expressed deep concern for the teenager who made the antisemitic threat.

“I hope that we can educate the 14-year-old. I hope that we can take him to the Holocaust Center, which we have here,” Lopatin told Local 4.

Lopatin described this event as a part of a recent rise in antisemitism. His statement is backed by the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) report of a 56% bump-up in Michigan antisemitic incidents from 2020 to 2021. According to the ADL, antisemitic harassment in Michigan has increased exponentially over the past four years, from 21 incidents in 2018 to 42 in 2019, 51 in 2020, and, most recently, 112 in 2021. 

“I hope that we can educate the 14-year-old."

Rabbi Asher Lopatin

Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan’s regional director, encourages people to stand up to the burgeoning antisemitism.

“We cannot let this become normalized behavior,” said Normandin. “Let’s make sure everyone holds public officials and civic leaders accountable. They must speak out against antisemitism.”

 



Tags adl United States anti-defamation league FBI antisemitism Michigan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by