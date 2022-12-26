The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Were dinosaurs already on the way out when asteroid hit? No, says new study

The findings also have implications for the present, to save today's species that are not doing as well as dinosaurs reportedly were at the end of their lives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 23:38
Artistic reconstruction of Mbiresaurus raathi (foreground) with the rest of the Zimbabwean animal assemblage in the background, including two rhynchosaurs (front right), an aetosaur (left), and a herrerasaurid dinosaur chasing a cynodont (back right). (photo credit: ANDREY ATUCHIN)
Artistic reconstruction of Mbiresaurus raathi (foreground) with the rest of the Zimbabwean animal assemblage in the background, including two rhynchosaurs (front right), an aetosaur (left), and a herrerasaurid dinosaur chasing a cynodont (back right).
(photo credit: ANDREY ATUCHIN)

The lifespan of dinosaurs ended in apocalypse 66 million years ago when a massive 10-kilometer-long asteroid struck Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, triggering the extinction of the famous reptiles. 

Debate has since ensued over dinosaurs' overall state at the time of the fateful collision. Was the species already in decline, and the asteroid just sped up extinction? Or were they thriving in the late Cretaceous period, only to be tragically ended by the poor timing of the colossal space rock?

An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Carlos Papolio/Handout via REUTERS) An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Carlos Papolio/Handout via REUTERS)

New research led by the University of Edinburgh, which analyzed fossil records, provides evidence that dinosaurs were indeed in their prime, not decline, at the time of extinction. The findings were published on December 7 in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Science Advances.

The research team examined more than 1,600 fossil specimens, representing virtually every type of animal that was eating and being eaten during that stretch of time, from fish, salamanders and frogs to crocodilians, dinosaurs and mammals, dating from the 18 million years before the asteroid struck — the last years of the Cretaceous period — to the first 4 million years of the Paleogene period.

Analyzing the numbers of remains discovered, the researchers concluded that dinosaurs had a thriving and stable place in the ecological web at the time of their deaths, with no suggestion in the fossil record that their food sources were shrinking.

Predicting biodiversity loss happening in our time

"If we're able to discern what kind of factors determined survivorship of freshwater fauna in the past, we might want to use that information to predict the consequences of freshwater biodiversity loss happening in our time."

Jorge García-Girón

The findings also have implications for the present, to save today's species that are not doing as well as dinosaurs reportedly were at the end of their lives, according to the study's lead author Jorge García-Girón.

"If we're able to discern what kind of factors determined survivorship of freshwater fauna in the past, we might want to use that information to predict the consequences of freshwater biodiversity loss happening in our time," he said.



Tags history dinosaur archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by