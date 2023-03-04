The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
When did humans start riding horseback? Archaeologists may have found the answer

The study notes there were changes in bone morphology that were associated with horseback riding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 03:51
Excavation of a Yamnaya kurgan by the YMPACT team of the University of Helsinki in cooperation with the Prahova County Museum of History and Archaeology in Boldești-Grădiștea, Romania. (photo credit: Bianca Preda-Bălănică)
Excavation of a Yamnaya kurgan by the YMPACT team of the University of Helsinki in cooperation with the Prahova County Museum of History and Archaeology in Boldești-Grădiștea, Romania.
(photo credit: Bianca Preda-Bălănică)

A new discovery of skeletal remains of Yamnaya from as far as 5 millennia ago may have documented the earliest signs of horseback riding utilized by humanity.

The study, published in Science Advances on Friday, stresses that the equipment first used by the earliest horseback riders has been rarely preserved.

The study notes the changes in bone morphology associated with horseback riding, stating that it would have taken a toll on the human body to ride horses for an extended period of time. These skeletons were uncovered in archaeological sites in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

Researchers looked at the evidence in 24 sets of skeletal remains excavated from sites in those countries, and they looked at differences in the femurs, vertebrae, and pelvic bones.

Of the 24 skeletal remains, most were associated with Yamnaya origin, and nine of them showed characteristics of being horseback riders.

Detail of the horse rider discovered in Malomirovo, Bulgaria. He displays the typical burial custom of the Yamnaya. The radiocarbon date puts him into the 30th century BC. (credit: Michał Podsiadło) Detail of the horse rider discovered in Malomirovo, Bulgaria. He displays the typical burial custom of the Yamnaya. The radiocarbon date puts him into the 30th century BC. (credit: Michał Podsiadło)

"Together, our findings provide a strong argument that horseback riding was already a common activity for some Yamnaya individuals," as early as 5,000 years ago, the study stated.

"Together, our findings provide a strong argument that horseback riding was already a common activity for some Yamnaya individuals."

The study

Why else was this discovery important?

The findings also indicate the gap between the first evidence of human domestication of horses 5,500 years ago and the utilization of horse-drawn chariots 1,500 years later.

The domestication of horses assisted humanity with transportation, welfare, trade and exploration.



