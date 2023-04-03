The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli archaeologists present 1,800-year-old gold protective jewelry

The jewelry bears the sign of Roman goddess of the moon Luna and was probably worn for protection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 09:03
The gold jewelry found buried with a girl. (photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)
The gold jewelry found buried with a girl.
(photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)

The Israel Archaeology Authority will be exhibiting 1,800-year-old golden necklaces worn by girls to ward off the evil eye at the 48th Archaeology Congress on Monday, the IAA announced.

The necklaces were found in a coffin on Mount Scopus along with gold earrings, a hairpin and various beads in 1971, and the IAA will be revealing its study's findings for the first time on Monday.

"Mapping information, which lies for years gathering dust in the archives, together with the physical findings in the dig shone a light on long-forgotten archaeological treasures," said Dr. Ayelet Dayan from the IAA. "The gold jewelry we researched is an example of such treasure."

Lead researchers Dayan, Ayelet Gruber and Dr. Yuval Baruch concluded that the jewelry, which bears the mark of the Roman goddess of the moon Luna, was worn by girls for protection in life and was buried with them to protect them in heaven.

"The girl was buried with what seems to be a luxury gold set that included earrings, a necklace with a pendant called lunula (named after the goddess) and a hairpin," the researchers said. "This jewelry is known from the Roman world and characterizes the burial of girls which can tell us something about the society that was buried in these locations. 

A pendant with the sign of Luna, Roman goddess of the moon. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA) A pendant with the sign of Luna, Roman goddess of the moon. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)

"In Roman Jerusalem, which was called Aelia Capitolina, there was a diverse society that arrived in the city after the destruction of the Temple and its emptying of the Jewish community. These residents came to the city from various parts of the Roman Empire and imported with them a whole new world of values, art and faiths.

"Everyone can identify with the need to protect offspring, no matter what culture or era."

Eli Eskozido

"The burial of the jewelry with the girls is touching," said IAA Manager Eli Eskozido. "You can really imagine how their parents or their relatives said goodbye to a girl while she's wearing the jewelry or it's laid by her side while they think about the protection that will lead their loved one to wherever she's going. It's a very human situation. Everyone can identify with the need to protect offspring, no matter what culture or era."

Who is Roman goddess Luna?

Luna is the goddess of the moon in Roman mythology and the sister of Sol (god of the sun) and Aurora (goddess of dawn). The use of Luna for protection may stem from the mythology in which she falls in love with Endymion, a man who is either a shepherd or an astronomer. Luna descends to Earth every night to protect her beloved.



