Two more victims of volcano eruption found in Roman ruins of Pompeii

The two skeletons are believed to have been killed by collapsing buildings.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 13:43
Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020. Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
Remains of two men who died in the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD are discovered in a dig carried out during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pompeii, Italy November 18, 2020. Picture taken November 18, 2020. Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Two skeletons have been found in the ruins of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city wiped out by an eruption of volcano Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago, the Italian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The skeletons were recovered from a building known as the "House of the Painters at Work," and are probably of two men in their 50s who died in an earthquake that accompanied the eruption, a ministry statement said.

Pompeii Archaeological Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said they were killed not by volcanic ash but by collapsing buildings, noting that wall fragments were found between their fractured bones.

"Modern excavation techniques help us to better understand the inferno that completely destroyed the city of Pompeii over two days, killing many inhabitants," the German archaeologist said.

What did Pompeii's population previously look like?

Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles, and dust as it endured the force of an eruption in the year 79 AD equivalent to many atomic bombs.

Pompeii, with Mount Vesuvius towering above (credit: Qfl247/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Pompeii, with Mount Vesuvius towering above (credit: Qfl247/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Culture Ministry said "at least 15-20% of the population" was killed. Over the past two and a half centuries, archaeologists have recovered the remains of more than 1,300 victims.

The Pompeii site, not discovered until the 16th century, has seen a burst of recent archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect, largely thanks to a recently concluded 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said conservation and archaeological research efforts would continue.

"The discovery of these two skeletons shows us that we still need to study a lot, do more excavations to bring out everything that is still (hiding) in this immense treasure," he said.



Tags international archaeology history pompeii
