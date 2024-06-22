Ancient graffiti leads archaeologists on a treasure hunt for lost ancient Athenian temple

Ancient graffiti from the 6th century BC acted like a pirate map, leading archaeologists on a treasure hunt that eventually led to the rediscovery of the lost temple of the Acropolis of Athens.

The rediscovery efforts, chronicled in the peer-reviewed journal The University of Chicago Press, were initiated by the discovery of 2000 engravings left by shepherds and goatherds in the 6th century.

Among the engravings of lude scenes, horses, and ships, researchers found an engraving of an extravagant building labeled “To Hekatompedon... Mikonos.”

Hekatompedon is a Greek word that translates to “!00 feet.” It is thought to refer to the temple's large size.

Researchers identified the Hekatompedon as a temple based on the columns and structure of the building. Sketch of the graffito, indicating reasonably secure lines and letters. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESS)

How does one lose a temple?

While it may seem surprising that such a large religious site could be lost, there are numerous historical events that left countless buildings and structures destroyed and buried.

During the Greco-Persian wars, in 480 BC, the army of Xerxes destroyed all the buildings on the Acropolis in Athens.

A decree also mentioned the lost temple, describing the Hekatompedon as a “treasure storage.” Although contested, it is widely believed that the building had been used as a treasury for the ancient dieties in Greek mythology.